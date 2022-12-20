Iowa Football Recruiting: Illinois DB Teegan Davis Commits to Hawkeyes





In today’s world of NIL deals and the transfer portal, big names with big deals are making all the headlines. Iowa has been making headlines lately with the additions of Michigan transfers Cade McNamara and Erick All. But the Hawkeyes have a program based more on finding underutilized prospects and developing them into stars than simply signing them up front. That may no longer be true of any position group for Phil Parker’s defensive backfield. Over the years, Parker has made a habit of drawing 1-2 under the radar, leaving most wondering: who? But in 2-4 years, those unannounced prospects have tended to become starters in the secondary and often All-Big Ten honorees. Now, with the early signing window less than two days away, the Hawkeyes appear to have found another diamond in the rough for the Phil Parkers bunch as Illinois defensive back Teegan Davis announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. Davis is a backup prospect from the radar corner who was committed to Eastern Illinois until a few days ago. But the lack of star ratings, as we’ve seen over the years, seems to have much more to do with a lack of performances on the camp circuit than skills on the field. Born in Princeton, Illinois, Davis played both quarterback and cornerback for the Tigers en route to a 10-1 season as a senior. He earned 1st team all-state honors as both a QB and a DB, with 52 tackles and 8 INTs on defense to go with 1,638 passing yards and 20 passing TDs, as well as 766 rushing yards and 17 rushing TDs in the attack. While the on-field performance was impressive, it failed to earn Davis a 247 Sports of Rivals ranking. It didn’t get him any offers either, aside from Eastern Illinois, where Davis committed in September. Even Iowa played its recruiting slow despite being on campus this summer for a camp where he performed quite well. This seems to follow the pattern of the recent under-the-radar outlook that Phil Parker has been clinging to. Davis, like many before him, played both ways in preparation and performed well on offense and defense. But more importantly, he was a multi-sport athlete who showed high-level athleticism after the 40 times and positional drills in camps. As a junior, Davis won the high jump state championship at Princeton with a jump of 66.25. He also puts those heroics to good use on the basketball court, where as a junior he was a 1st team all-conference player averaging just under 16 points per game. It’s safe to say Davis is looking forward to the opportunity ahead. Speak with Hawkeye reporthe said it was the chance of a lifetime. It’s the chance of a lifetime to get the chance to go and play for such a great program. I get the chance to be coached by some of the best ever to do it with Coach Parker and Coach Ferentz. Davis becomes Iowa’s 21st entry in the class of 2023 and the 4th defensive back to commit to Coach Parker. The class remains top-25 nationally according to both Rivals and 247 Sports. However, with signing day fast approaching, there are rumors of several moving pieces ahead of Wednesday. Welcome aboard Teegan Davis! Teegan Davis, CB

Height: 62

Weight: 180 lbs

Hometown: Princeton, IL (Princeton)

Stars: 247 Sports – NR; Rivals – NO



