Table Tennis (Men’s Pro B). The table tennis players of Villeneuve-sur-Lot far from the bill





On Friday evening, in their hall of the Myre-Mory complex, the Villeneuvois flinched again. Trailing from two games to nil at half time, it had to be Admir Duranspahic who took responsibility by returning to the table. In the absence of competition, Villeneuvois’ coach showed a determination his players should take an example from. He awarded his team the only point of the evening. A single point scored in two games, in other words, the PPCV players did not start as favorites against the Montpellier-Nmes Alliance team on Sunday night. Proof that the evening would not take long to demonstrate. The Ghost of the Playdown Grgoire Jean, formerly of the house, saw himself against Jules Cavaill. Very tight game between the two players who found their winner in a deciding set. By winning 11-6, Grgoire Jean gave his team a first point (1-0). In the second meeting, the bill got heavier for Marc David’s men. Flix Lebrun dominated a very weak Amin Ahmadian head and shoulders. At halftime the visitors were in control (2-0), were able to take this lead and see it coming. Returning from the dressing room, Olajid Omotayo’s loss of the first set against Brian Afanador further depressed the atmosphere. The aggressiveness that characterizes the Villeneuvois player allowed him to catch up by equalizing, taking control and finally winning (3-1) to give his team a precious point (2 -1). Psychologically undermined by his defeat to Grgoire Jean early in the evening, Jules Cavaill did not find the resources necessary to gain the upper hand against Flix Lebrun. Montpellier-Nmes held on to win (3-1). With only 2 out of 9 possible points during last week’s three games played, the PPCV has put itself in the most uncomfortable position. The two games to come in this first stage of the Pro B championship will be decisive as the specter of playing the play-downs is already looming. President Marc David doesn’t want to believe it, but his players are well below the targets set at the start of the season.

