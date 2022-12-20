Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw pitches in World Baseball Classic





Clayton Kershaw will pitch for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Major League Baseball announced Monday, making him the latest in a long line of high-profile stars to represent the United States. With Mike Trout as captain, Team USA has also recruited the likes of JT Realmuto, Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Trea Turner, Tim Anderson and Kyle Schwarber, along with two of Kershaw’s teammates on the Los Angeles Dodgers, Will Smith and Mookie Betts . Kershaw will join a pitching staff that includes Merrill Kelly, Nestor Cortes, Adam Wainwright, Logan Webb, Ryan Pressly and Devin Williams. The World Baseball Classic, which pits 20 nations against each other in a bracket-style tournament, runs March 8-21 and culminates in the championship game from LoanDepot Park in Miami. Team USA is seeded in Pool C alongside Mexico, Colombia, Canada and Great Britain, with first round games March 11-15 in Phoenix. Kershaw is a nine-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner, MVP and World Series champion, but he had never competed in the WBC. The 34-year-old southpaw expressed his willingness to do so when he re-signed with the Dodgers to a $20 million one-year contract in early December, noting that he would finish the 2022 season healthy and thus enjoy a normal off-season . . Kershaw, who turns 35 in March, has been on the injured list at least once in each of his past seven seasons, but has remained one of the major league’s most effective pitchers. His 2.56 ERA from 2016 to 2022 only trails Jacob deGrom’s (2.50) among those who compiled at least 900 turns during that stretch; his 0.95 WHIP (second) and 6.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio (first) are also near the top. Team USA claimed the championship in the fourth installment of the WBC in 2017. This year’s event looks set to be the most decorated of them all, with the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Sandy Alcantara , Miguel Cabrera, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor among those expected to participate.

