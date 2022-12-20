Owner Steve Cohen persuaded him to join the Mets





NEW YORK — Justin Verlander had a one-word answer to what persuaded him to sign with the New York Mets: “Steve.” Like owner Steve Cohen and his willingness to spend his hedge fund fortune to give the team its first World Series title since 1986. “I took a leap of faith, and here we are a few weeks later, and I think that leap of faith has paid off,” Verlander said during his opening press conference at Citi Field on Tuesday. “Ultimately, some of those pieces aren’t cheap.” Justin Verlander, whom the Mets added as part of an off-season spending spree, is about to be introduced. Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images Verlander’s wife, model Kate Upton, sat front row in a purple pantsuit with their 4-year-old daughter, Genevieve, watching the pitcher don a number 35 Mets jersey. Verlander agreed to a two-year, $86.7 million contract on December 5, part of a Mets off-season spending that has pledged $476.7 million to seven free agents. The team also added starting pitchers Koda Senga and Jose Quintana, retained center fielder Brandon Nimmo and closer Edwin Diaz, signed reliever David Robertson, and reached an agreement with catcher Omar Narvaez awaiting a physical. Verlander said Cohen is making it clear in the background that the Mets are “going to do whatever it takes.” Returning from Tommy John surgery in 2020, Verlander went 18-4 this year with a major league-low 1.75 ERA in 28 starts for the Astros. He also got his first win in nine World Series starts in Game 5 as Houston defeated Philadelphia in six games. Verlander, who turns 40 in February, became the 11th player to win the Cy Young Award at least three times. He takes a spot in the Mets rotation vacated by Jacob deGrom, who left on a five-year, $185 million contract with Texas, and reunites with Max Scherzer, his Detroit teammate from 2010-14. Verlander is guaranteed $43,333,333 in each of the next two seasons, equivalent to Scherzer’s annual salary in a three-year, $130 million deal with the Mets through 2024. New York has increased its luxury tax pay under owner Cohen to about $360 million next year, on track for a record tax of about $85 million.

