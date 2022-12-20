Rodney McGraw is committed to Louisville Football





Louisville is losing a few key players off the defensive front and Jeff Brohm has started replacing those players during his first two weeks on the court. Today he received a commitment from Rodney McGraw, a 6-5/270 defensive end prospect who played last season at Penn State. He was a target of Purdue as a high school recruit and also paid a visit to Louisville during the recruiting process. You can’t learn speed and you can’t learn measure. McGraw is huge and he’s young enough that he shouldn’t have a problem building on his frame. McGraw is also very tall, which should give him some positional flexibility. If he can play both defensively and defensively that will be substantial as Ron English can use different packs for different situations. We saw Yaya Diaby play a defensive tackle on many passes this season, allowing Monty Montgomery to play like a pass rusher on the edge. McGraw only played 12 snaps in college, so it’s impossible to know what he’s really got to offer. But adding depth through the portal is a smart strategy in my opinion, and I’m curious to see if it’s something Jeff Brohm will do. The way I look at it is that UofL lost Henry Bryant to the portal and they were able to replace him with a player who played almost the same number of snaps but is a better size. It’s a better idea to add a power five transfer to make sure your numbers are correct than to add a high school project player who might not make it. Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Thank you to Penn State for a great 2 years. I am pleased to announce that I am 100% committed to The University Louisville. I can’t wait to get on campus and get to work. Thank you to Coach Hagen and Coach Brohm for this opportunity. #GoCards pic.twitter.com/Mv0Bi1XaiC Rodney McGraw (@Rodney_Mcgraw99) December 18, 2022

