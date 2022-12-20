



FARGO, ND – The North Dakota State football program had four players named for the Statistics performing FCS All-America Team announced on Tuesday, December 20. NDSU fullback Hunter Luepke tackle the left Cody Mauch and defensive end Spencer Waege were included in the first team. Bison left the watch –Nash Jensen made the second team. Luepke, a senior from Spencer, Wisconsin, is the second NDSU player selected three years in a row to the Stats Perform All-America first team, formerly published by The Sports Network. Bison cornerback Marcus Williams was the Sports Network All-America first team pick three times from 2011 to 2013. This year’s four Bison awards have all been selected for upcoming college all-star games. Luepke and Mauch have invitations to the Senior Bowl, Jensen has been invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, and Waege has been invited to the Hula Bowl. No. 3 seed North Dakota State (12-2) is scheduled to face No. 1 seed South Dakota State (13-1) in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texel. The game will be broadcast live on ABC. 2022 Statistics Performing FCS All-America Team FIRST TEAM

ATTACK

QB Tim DeMorat, 6-4, 220, senior, Fordham

QB Lindsey Scott Jr., 5-11, 212, college graduate, UIW

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, 5-9, 183, senior, Youngstown state

RB Jaden Shirden, 5-9, 185, sophomore, Monmouth

FB Hunter Luepke 6-1, 236, senior, state of North Dakota

WR Xavier Gipson, 5-9, 180, senior, Stephen. F. Austin

WR Hayden Hatten, 6-2, 205, redshirt sophomore, Idaho

WR Fotis Kokosioulis, 5-9, 180, senior, Fordham

THE Ryan Miller, 6-2, 209, redshirt senior, Furman

OL McClendon Curtis, 6-6, 328, senior, Chattanooga

OL Mark Evans II, 6-4, 295, senior, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

OL Garret Greenfield, 6-6, 305, senior, South Dakota state

OL Cody Mauch 6-6, 303, senior, state of North Dakota

OL Luke Newman, 6-5, 301, junior, Holy Cross

DEFENSE

DL Jay Person, 6-3, 224, junior, Chattanooga

DL Caleb Sanders, 6-1, 270, senior, South Dakota state

DL Spencer Waege 6-5, 282, senior, state of North Dakota

DL David Walker, 6-3, 235, sophomore, Central Arkansas

LB Johnny Buchanan, 6-0, 230, college graduate, Delaware

LB John H. Ford II, 6-3, 230, graduate, UT Martin

LB Aubrey Miller Jr., 6-2, 225, senior, Jackson State

LB John Pius, 6-2, 230, redshirt sophomore, William & Mary

LB Zeke Vandenburgh, 6-2, 235, senior, Illinois state

DB Robby Hauck, 5-10, 185, redshirt senior, Montana

DB Eddie Heckard, 5-10, 195, Junior, Weber State

DB Marcus Hillman, 6-0, 200, senior, Elon

DB Alijah Huzzie, 5-11, 190, redshirt sophomore, ETSU

DB Marte Mapu, 6-3, 216, senior, Sacramento state

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Skyler Davis, 5-8, 165, senior, Elon

P Jake Gerardi, 6-3, 250, redshirt senior, Southern Utah

LS Robert Soderholm, 6-1, 230, senior, VMI

KR Abraham Williams, 6-1, 175, sophomore, Weber State

PR Jarrod Barnes, 5-11, 180, junior, Central Arkansas

AP Devron Harper, 5-9, 168, Junior, Mercer

AP Dylan Laube, 5-10, 204, Jr., New Hampshire SECOND TEAM

ATTACK

QB Michael Hiers, 6-1, 211, Junior, Samford

RB Geno Hess, 5-8, 222, senior, Southeast Missouri

RB Cameron Skattebo, 5-10, 212, sophomore, Sacramento State

WR Taylor Grimes, 5-11, 188, senior, UIW

WR Joey Hobert, 5-11, 180, sophomore, Utah Tech

WR Andrei Iosivas, 6-3, 200, senior, Princeton

THE Thomas Greaney, 6-5, 255, senior, UAlbany

THE Marshel Martin, 6-2, 210, junior, Sacramento State

OL John Allen, 6-1, 310, junior, Southeast Louisiana

OL Nick Amoah, 6-3, 285, senior, UC Davis

OL Zack Gieg, 6-1, 287, senior, Southeast Missouri

OL –Nash Jensen 6-4, 329, senior, state of North Dakota

OL Mason McCormick, 6-4, 305, senior, South Dakota state

OL Colby Sorsdal, 6-6, 305, eldest, William & Mary

DEFENSE

DL Ty French, 6-3, 230, junior, Gardner-Webb

DL Malik Hamm, 6-3, 246, senior, Lafayette

DL Isaiah Land 6-4, 225, redshirt senior, Florida A&M

DL Devonnsha Maxwell, 6-3, 296, senior, Chattanooga

LB Joe Andreessen, 6-1, 232, senior, Bryant

LB Kelechi Anyalebechi, 6-0, 240, college graduate, UIW

LB BJ Davis, 6-2, 190, junior, South Carolina state

LB Patrick O’Connell, 6-2, 230, redshirt senior, Montana

LB Tristan Wheeler, 6-2, 228, redshirt junior, Richmond

DB Khalil Baker, 6-0, 185, junior, North Central Carolina

DB Montrae Braswell, 6-0, 190, junior, state of Missouri

DB Justin Ford, 6-2, 200, redshirt senior, Montana

DB Benny Sapp III, 6-1, 205, senior, Northern Iowa

DB Kedrick Whitehead, 5-11, 195, redshirt senior, Delaware

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Kyle Sentkowski, 6-0, 200, senior, Sacramento State

P Patrick Rohrbach, 5-11, 177, freshman, Montana

LS Dalton Godfrey, 6-2, 240, senior, South Dakota

KR Malik Flowers 6-2, 202, redshirt senior, Montana

PR Junior Bergen, 5-11, 184, sophomore, Montana

AP Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., 5-9, 189, senior, UC Davis

AP Deonte McMahon, 5-9, 185, senior, McNeese THIRD TEAM

ATTACK

QB Parker McKinney, 6-3, 208, redshirt senior, Eastern Kentucky

QB Shedeur Sanders, 6-2, 215, sophomore, Jackson State

RB Ailym Ford, 5-9, 213, junior, Chattanooga

RB ShunDerrick Powell, 5-7, 168, sophomore, North Alabama

RB Bhayshul Tuten, 5-11, 195, sophomore, North Carolina A&T

WR Darion Chafin, 6-3, 195, college graduate, UIW

WR Xavier Smith, 5-10, 170, college graduate, Florida A&M

WR Joshua Tomas, 5-11, 190, college graduate, Georgetown

THE Tucker Kraft paper, 6-5, 255, junior, South Dakota state

OL Noah Atagi, 6-6, 335, junior, state Weber

OL Henry Byrd, 6-5, 310, senior, Princeton

OL Nick Correia, 6-6, 330, redshirt junior, Rhode Island

OL Matthan Hatchie, 6-2, 310, senior, UT Martin

OL Jaylin Hendrix, 6-4, 315, senior, Central Arkansas

OL Rush Reimer, 6-5, 302, sophomore, Montana State

DEFENSE

DL Donnell Brown, 6-3, 230, redshirt sophomore, Saint Francis

DL Truman Jones, 6-4, 242, senior, Harvard

DL Nate Lynn, 6-3, 255, junior, William & Mary

DL Josiah Silver, 6-2, 236, sophomore, New Hampshire

DL BJ Thompson, 6-6, 235, senior, Stephen F. Austin

LB Liam Anderson, 6-3, 230, senior Holy Cross

LB Rodney Dansby, 6-0, 225, junior, Houston Christian

LB Matthew Jackson, 6-2, 215, redshirt senior, Eastern Kentucky

LB Callahan O’Reilly, 6-2, 230, senior, state of Montana

LB Antoine Williams, 5-10, 196, redshirt sophomore, Austin Peay

DB Maxwell Anderson, 5-11, 170, Junior, Weber State

DB Luke Glenna, 5-11, 189, elder, St. Thomas

DB Jack Henderson, 6-3, 205, sophomore, Southeast Louisiana

DB Lawrence Johnson, 6-0, 196, senior, Southeast Missouri

DB Raequan Ousley, 5-11, 170, junior, Gardner-Webb

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Matthew Cook, 5-11, 199, junior, Northern Iowa

PK Ethan Gettman, 6-4, 190, junior, Bryant

P Trey Wilhoit, 5-10, 175, sophomore, Eastern Illinois

LS Jackson Hayes, 6-0, 225, graduate student, Campbell

KR Anthony Frederick, 5-11, 180, senior, Bryant

PR D’Ago Hunter, 5-6, 160, redshirt senior, Towson

AP Asher O’Hara, 6-0, 196, Junior, Sacramento State

AP Jacob Saylors, 5-11, 195, senior, ETSU

