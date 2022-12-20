Sports
Bison Land Four on Stats Run FCS All-America Team
FARGO, ND – The North Dakota State football program had four players named for the Statistics performing FCS All-America Team announced on Tuesday, December 20.
NDSU fullback Hunter Luepketackle the left Cody Mauchand defensive end Spencer Waege were included in the first team. Bison left the watch –Nash Jensen made the second team.
Luepke, a senior from Spencer, Wisconsin, is the second NDSU player selected three years in a row to the Stats Perform All-America first team, formerly published by The Sports Network. Bison cornerback Marcus Williams was the Sports Network All-America first team pick three times from 2011 to 2013.
This year’s four Bison awards have all been selected for upcoming college all-star games. Luepke and Mauch have invitations to the Senior Bowl, Jensen has been invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, and Waege has been invited to the Hula Bowl.
No. 3 seed North Dakota State (12-2) is scheduled to face No. 1 seed South Dakota State (13-1) in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texel. The game will be broadcast live on ABC.
2022 Statistics Performing FCS All-America Team
FIRST TEAM
ATTACK
QB Tim DeMorat, 6-4, 220, senior, Fordham
QB Lindsey Scott Jr., 5-11, 212, college graduate, UIW
RB Jaleel McLaughlin, 5-9, 183, senior, Youngstown state
RB Jaden Shirden, 5-9, 185, sophomore, Monmouth
FB Hunter Luepke6-1, 236, senior, state of North Dakota
WR Xavier Gipson, 5-9, 180, senior, Stephen. F. Austin
WR Hayden Hatten, 6-2, 205, redshirt sophomore, Idaho
WR Fotis Kokosioulis, 5-9, 180, senior, Fordham
THE Ryan Miller, 6-2, 209, redshirt senior, Furman
OL McClendon Curtis, 6-6, 328, senior, Chattanooga
OL Mark Evans II, 6-4, 295, senior, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
OL Garret Greenfield, 6-6, 305, senior, South Dakota state
OL Cody Mauch6-6, 303, senior, state of North Dakota
OL Luke Newman, 6-5, 301, junior, Holy Cross
DEFENSE
DL Jay Person, 6-3, 224, junior, Chattanooga
DL Caleb Sanders, 6-1, 270, senior, South Dakota state
DL Spencer Waege6-5, 282, senior, state of North Dakota
DL David Walker, 6-3, 235, sophomore, Central Arkansas
LB Johnny Buchanan, 6-0, 230, college graduate, Delaware
LB John H. Ford II, 6-3, 230, graduate, UT Martin
LB Aubrey Miller Jr., 6-2, 225, senior, Jackson State
LB John Pius, 6-2, 230, redshirt sophomore, William & Mary
LB Zeke Vandenburgh, 6-2, 235, senior, Illinois state
DB Robby Hauck, 5-10, 185, redshirt senior, Montana
DB Eddie Heckard, 5-10, 195, Junior, Weber State
DB Marcus Hillman, 6-0, 200, senior, Elon
DB Alijah Huzzie, 5-11, 190, redshirt sophomore, ETSU
DB Marte Mapu, 6-3, 216, senior, Sacramento state
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Skyler Davis, 5-8, 165, senior, Elon
P Jake Gerardi, 6-3, 250, redshirt senior, Southern Utah
LS Robert Soderholm, 6-1, 230, senior, VMI
KR Abraham Williams, 6-1, 175, sophomore, Weber State
PR Jarrod Barnes, 5-11, 180, junior, Central Arkansas
AP Devron Harper, 5-9, 168, Junior, Mercer
AP Dylan Laube, 5-10, 204, Jr., New Hampshire
SECOND TEAM
ATTACK
QB Michael Hiers, 6-1, 211, Junior, Samford
RB Geno Hess, 5-8, 222, senior, Southeast Missouri
RB Cameron Skattebo, 5-10, 212, sophomore, Sacramento State
WR Taylor Grimes, 5-11, 188, senior, UIW
WR Joey Hobert, 5-11, 180, sophomore, Utah Tech
WR Andrei Iosivas, 6-3, 200, senior, Princeton
THE Thomas Greaney, 6-5, 255, senior, UAlbany
THE Marshel Martin, 6-2, 210, junior, Sacramento State
OL John Allen, 6-1, 310, junior, Southeast Louisiana
OL Nick Amoah, 6-3, 285, senior, UC Davis
OL Zack Gieg, 6-1, 287, senior, Southeast Missouri
OL –Nash Jensen6-4, 329, senior, state of North Dakota
OL Mason McCormick, 6-4, 305, senior, South Dakota state
OL Colby Sorsdal, 6-6, 305, eldest, William & Mary
DEFENSE
DL Ty French, 6-3, 230, junior, Gardner-Webb
DL Malik Hamm, 6-3, 246, senior, Lafayette
DL Isaiah Land 6-4, 225, redshirt senior, Florida A&M
DL Devonnsha Maxwell, 6-3, 296, senior, Chattanooga
LB Joe Andreessen, 6-1, 232, senior, Bryant
LB Kelechi Anyalebechi, 6-0, 240, college graduate, UIW
LB BJ Davis, 6-2, 190, junior, South Carolina state
LB Patrick O’Connell, 6-2, 230, redshirt senior, Montana
LB Tristan Wheeler, 6-2, 228, redshirt junior, Richmond
DB Khalil Baker, 6-0, 185, junior, North Central Carolina
DB Montrae Braswell, 6-0, 190, junior, state of Missouri
DB Justin Ford, 6-2, 200, redshirt senior, Montana
DB Benny Sapp III, 6-1, 205, senior, Northern Iowa
DB Kedrick Whitehead, 5-11, 195, redshirt senior, Delaware
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Kyle Sentkowski, 6-0, 200, senior, Sacramento State
P Patrick Rohrbach, 5-11, 177, freshman, Montana
LS Dalton Godfrey, 6-2, 240, senior, South Dakota
KR Malik Flowers 6-2, 202, redshirt senior, Montana
PR Junior Bergen, 5-11, 184, sophomore, Montana
AP Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., 5-9, 189, senior, UC Davis
AP Deonte McMahon, 5-9, 185, senior, McNeese
THIRD TEAM
ATTACK
QB Parker McKinney, 6-3, 208, redshirt senior, Eastern Kentucky
QB Shedeur Sanders, 6-2, 215, sophomore, Jackson State
RB Ailym Ford, 5-9, 213, junior, Chattanooga
RB ShunDerrick Powell, 5-7, 168, sophomore, North Alabama
RB Bhayshul Tuten, 5-11, 195, sophomore, North Carolina A&T
WR Darion Chafin, 6-3, 195, college graduate, UIW
WR Xavier Smith, 5-10, 170, college graduate, Florida A&M
WR Joshua Tomas, 5-11, 190, college graduate, Georgetown
THE Tucker Kraft paper, 6-5, 255, junior, South Dakota state
OL Noah Atagi, 6-6, 335, junior, state Weber
OL Henry Byrd, 6-5, 310, senior, Princeton
OL Nick Correia, 6-6, 330, redshirt junior, Rhode Island
OL Matthan Hatchie, 6-2, 310, senior, UT Martin
OL Jaylin Hendrix, 6-4, 315, senior, Central Arkansas
OL Rush Reimer, 6-5, 302, sophomore, Montana State
DEFENSE
DL Donnell Brown, 6-3, 230, redshirt sophomore, Saint Francis
DL Truman Jones, 6-4, 242, senior, Harvard
DL Nate Lynn, 6-3, 255, junior, William & Mary
DL Josiah Silver, 6-2, 236, sophomore, New Hampshire
DL BJ Thompson, 6-6, 235, senior, Stephen F. Austin
LB Liam Anderson, 6-3, 230, senior Holy Cross
LB Rodney Dansby, 6-0, 225, junior, Houston Christian
LB Matthew Jackson, 6-2, 215, redshirt senior, Eastern Kentucky
LB Callahan O’Reilly, 6-2, 230, senior, state of Montana
LB Antoine Williams, 5-10, 196, redshirt sophomore, Austin Peay
DB Maxwell Anderson, 5-11, 170, Junior, Weber State
DB Luke Glenna, 5-11, 189, elder, St. Thomas
DB Jack Henderson, 6-3, 205, sophomore, Southeast Louisiana
DB Lawrence Johnson, 6-0, 196, senior, Southeast Missouri
DB Raequan Ousley, 5-11, 170, junior, Gardner-Webb
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Matthew Cook, 5-11, 199, junior, Northern Iowa
PK Ethan Gettman, 6-4, 190, junior, Bryant
P Trey Wilhoit, 5-10, 175, sophomore, Eastern Illinois
LS Jackson Hayes, 6-0, 225, graduate student, Campbell
KR Anthony Frederick, 5-11, 180, senior, Bryant
PR D’Ago Hunter, 5-6, 160, redshirt senior, Towson
AP Asher O’Hara, 6-0, 196, Junior, Sacramento State
AP Jacob Saylors, 5-11, 195, senior, ETSU
