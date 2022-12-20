No. 20 Soccer ranks 30 in 2022 Academic All-Big 12 teams





Austin, Texas No. 20 Texas Football had earned 30 student-athletes spots on its 2022 Academic All-Big 12 teams, the conference office announced Tuesday. A total of 23 Longhorns earned first-team honors, with seven of them earning second-team honors. The 23 Texas first team honorees and 30 total selections are the second most in program history. The first team members consist of those who have maintained a GPA of 3.20 or better, while the second team selections have a GPA of 3.00 to 3.19. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.00 or higher, cumulatively or the previous two semesters, and must have competed in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled games. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residency. Senior student-athletes who have competed for at least two years and meet all criteria except percentage of participation are also eligible. Academic All-Big 12 First Team (name, major)

Parker Alford Exercise science

* Junior English Strategic Communication~

Bert Chestnut Economy

Michael Balis Management information systems

Ben Ballard Advertisement

^ Hudson map Management

^ Zak Edwards Applied Movement Science

Nathan Hatter Advertisement

Gunnar Helm Not specified

* Rochen Johnson Management

Gabriel Lozano Human dimensions of organizations

^ Jack Majors Management

Byron Murphy II Sports management

Movie Oghoufo Strategic Communication~

# Moro Ojomo Finance

^ Logan Parr Business communication

Devin Richardson Physical Culture & Sports

^ Sesame Robinson Communication & Leadership

I’m Tavion Sanders Physical Culture & Sport

Ryan Watts Communication & Leadership

Chad Wolf Business communication

Xavier Worthy Not specified

Charles Wright Economy Academic All-Big 12 Second Team (name, major) ^ Luke Brockermeyer Applied Movement Science

Casey Cain Not specified

Christian Jones Sports Management~

Barry Sorrell Business

Michael Taaffe Physical Culture & Sport

* Jordan Whitington Public relations

Doak Wilson Petroleum engineering # indicates the fourth career choice

*indicates third career choice

^ denotes the second career choice

~ denotes a master’s degree or other postgraduate program

