Non-conference softball dates added to 2023 schedule

PISCATAWAY, NJ The 2023 Rutgers softball schedule was revealed with 18 home dates, including the annual Rutgers Tournament, and five non-conference tournament weekends with trips to California, South Alabama, South Carolina, Texas and Florida. The Scarlet Knight slate also features two NCAA Women’s World Series opponents and a 23-game, eight-team Big Ten schedule.

“We are eager to take the field this season,” said the head coach Kristen Butler entering its fifth season “On The Banks”. “Our roster features veteran veterans and newcomers who will immediately take part in our lineup. The fall schedule gave this group the opportunity to come together and continue to develop as a team and we are excited about how we can continue our growth and ability in the spring season. The schedule we’ve put together not only gives our team a wide variety of challenges, but also gives members of the team the chance to play close to family and friends across the country. will help us prepare for Big Ten play and beyond. The season is just around the corner and we are excited to get started.”

The first 27 games of the 2023 season will be underway in non-conference play before the Rutgers Tournament is held to wrap up the non-conference tournament action.

The year kicks off February 10-12 in the state of Sacramento with NorCal Kickoff with the host Hornets, UC Davis, Utah Valley, Pacific and Seattle U among this year’s participants. The Scarlet Knights will follow with a trip to South Alabama on February 17-18 to take on the host Jaguars, along with MVC Champions Missouri State and Mississippi Valley. The February slate continues at the College of Charleston on February 24-26 with the host Cougars and Robert Morris and Syracuse.

March begins at Texas Tech on March 3 and 5, playing the host Red Raiders, North Dakota and Seton Hall. and at the University of Florida on March 10 and 12. While in Gainesville, the Scarlet Knights take on host Gators, a 2022 NCAA Women’s World Series participant, along with a few games Sun Belt Champion and NCAA Clemson Regional member Louisiana-Lafayette and Mercer. Rutgers will also play at UCF for a midweek clash in Orlando on March 14 before returning home to host its annual tournament.

The Rutgers Tournament at the RU Softball Complex will feature 11 games between March 17 and 19, with the Scarlet Knights welcoming Holy Cross, Iona, UMass-Lowell and St. Peter’s to their home field.

The non-conference schedule also includes a few midweek games with Monmouth. Rutgers travels to West Long Branch on Wednesday, April 11 and will host the Hawks on Tuesday, April 18.

Scarlet Knight softball will take on eight teams this season in the league hosting Purdue, Maryland, Indiana and Northwestern at the Rutgers Softball Complex, as they head off for series this season at Illinois, Ohio State, Penn State and Iowa.

The Big Ten sent a total of eight teams to the postseason last season with seven squads to the NCAA Tournament along with RU’s appearance at the National Invitational Softball Championship. From last year’s Big Ten NCAA Tournament teams, Illinois, Ohio State and Northwestern are on this year’s list. The Wildcats, who will host Rutgers the last weekend of the regular season, have advanced to the 2022 Women’s College World Series.

Rutgers’ Big Ten schedule kicks off the weekend of March 24 in Illinois. The first Big Ten home dates will be Purdue on the weekend of March 31 and a midweek clash with Maryland on April 4 or 5. The Scarlet Knights will hit the road again, traveling to Ohio State the weekend of April 7 and Penn State the weekend of April. 14. The schedule continues with a home weekend series with Indiana beginning April 21. The month ends in Iowa on the weekend of April 28 and as the regular season Big Ten schedule draws to a close at the RU Softball Complex against Northwestern on the weekend of May 5.

The 2023 Big Ten Tournament will be held May 10-13 in Champaign, Illinois.

All Big Ten Conferences home games at the Rutgers Softball Complex are held at 3:00 PM on Friday and Saturday, with games starting at 1:00 PM on Sunday.

Conference Opponent Notes:

Illinois: 34-22 overall, 15-7 Big Ten, NCAA Columbia Regional

Indiana: 27-22 overall, 11-7 Big Ten

Iowa: 21-31 overall, 3-20 Big Ten

Maryland: 29-23 overall, 14-7 Big Ten

Northwest: 45-13 overall, 19-4 Big Ten, NCAA Evanston Regional Champion,

Ohio State: 36-17 overall, 13-9 Big Ten

Penn State: 32-22 overall, 13-10 Big Ten

Purdue: 24-31 overall, 7-15 Big Ten, NCAA Knoxville Regional

Rutgers softball made its second appearance in the National Invitational Softball Championship after getting its best start in 41 seasons a year ago.

The Scarlet Knights return 20 letter winners and welcome six newcomers “To The Banks”. Rutgers last year had two Scarlet Knights named First Team All-Big Ten for the first time in program history, including returning junior shortstop Kyleigh Zand . Sand hit a team-best .398 with 68 hits, 48 ​​runs, 12 doubles and 23 RBIs along with 23 stolen bases. The Scarlet Knights also welcome the 2019 NFCA All-Region pick in redshirt senior catcher Katie Wingert who starts the year tied for fifth on RU’s all-time home run leader list.

As a team, Rutgers finished the 2022 campaign with the most strikeouts in history (305), fifth in doubles (73), eighth in runs (238), and ninth in RBIs (212). Pitchers Ashley Hitchcock and Jade Vickers will try to climb the strikeout leader list. Hitchcock ranks sixth all-time with a career-high 269 strikeouts, with Vickers tied for seventh with a career-high 267 K’s. Also looking to move up the career charts is senior third baseman Payton Lincavage who starts the year tied for eighth on the RU all-time triples leader list.

Admission to all Rutgers home games at the RU Softball Complex is free.

