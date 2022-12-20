2023 Men’s Lacrosse Schedule Announced





PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers men’s lacrosse has revealed its schedule for the upcoming 2023 campaign. After a historic season for the program that saw the Scarlet Knights make their first-ever Final Four appearance, the team unveiled the slate for its highly anticipated 2023 campaign starting February 4.. The Scarlet Knights play a 13 game slate. The schedule will begin with eight nonconference games as RU will face Marist, Stony Brook, Army, Loyola St. John’s, Utah, Princeton and UMass. Rutgers will play six of those games at home, featuring Marist, Stony Brook, Loyola, St. John’s, Utah and Princeton. RU travels to Army and UMass. In Big Ten play, RU has two home games and three road games this year. The Scarlet Knights open the conference schedule by traveling to Ohio State and Johns Hopkins. RU then welcomes Michigan and Maryland before rounding out the Big Ten game at Penn State. This year’s Big Ten Tournament is hosted by Johns Hopkins. The format begins with quarterfinals on April 29, then semifinals (Thursday, May 4) and finals (May 6). The schedule includes four games against teams that were in last season’s USILA poll (Maryland, Princeton, Ohio State and Army), with Loyola among the teams receiving votes. Three of those teams (Maryland, Princeton, and Ohio State) were on the NCAA Tournament squad last season, with Maryland the defending champion. RU is organizing three scrimmages this preseason at the end of January. The Scarlet Knights welcome Boston University (January 21), NJIT (January 25) and Villanova (January 28) into the bubble for closed preseason exhibitions. The season starts on February 4e with the game against Marist. In total, RU will play eight regular season games at SHI Stadium. Now that the schedule is official, tickets for home games are now on sale. Season tickets are available for $60, while single game tickets are available for $10. Tickets for groups of 20 or more are available for $5 per ticket. For ticket information, please visithereor contact the ticket office at 866-445-4678. All performance dates and times are subject to change. Full television schedules and streaming information will be finalized and released at a future date. Follow Rutgers Athletics on Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersAthletics) and Twitter (@RUAthletics) for all the latest news and updates. For specific updates on Rutgers men’s lacrosse, follow the program and Coach Brecht on Twitter (@RUMLax and @RULaxCoach) and Facebook. Fans can receive updated information throughout the year, including special offers and giveaways on our social media channels, along with www.ScarletKnights.com. For additional updates, download the Scarlet Knights app from theapp Storeorplay store.

