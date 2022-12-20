Tim DeMorat and Fotis Kokosioulis Named STATS Run FCS All-Americans





american football

20-12-2022 15:55:00 Senior quarterback and wide receiver honored with another award

STATISTICS 2022 Running NCAA FCS All-America Team Bronx, NY The awards keep rolling in for Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorate and senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis as they were both named First Team STATS Perform NCAA FCS All-America it was announced today. Both Rams were also named Walter Payton Award finalists. DeMoratis one of three finalists invited to the STATS Perform FCS Award Dinner on January 7. Tim DeMorat (Sr., Q.B., Merritt Island, Fla./Viera) First-team Associated Press NCAA FCS All-America.

Three-time Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year.

Three-time First Team All-Patriot League.

Completed 326 of 499 passes (65.3%) for 4,891 yards and 56 touchdowns.

Set a school single-season record with 4,891 passing yards and 56 touchdowns (also a Patriot League record).

Leads the NCAA FCS in passing yards, passing yards/game (414.6), and total offense (411.6 yards/game) and is second in passing touchdowns (56) and passing efficiency ( 180.7).

Led Patriot League in passing yards, passing yards/game, passing touchdowns and total offense, and passing efficiency.

Set school and Patriot League records for most passing touchdowns in a season (56) and career (123) and most passing yards in a season (4,891).

Also set school and Patriot League career records for completions (1,032) and passing yards (13,454).

Earned Patriot League Offensive Player of the week nine times in 2022. took a photo coconut oil (Sr., WR, Park Ridge, Ill./Maine South) First-team Associated Press NCAA FCS All-America.

First-team All-Patriot League.

Caught 103 passes for 1,312 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Setting a school record with 103 receptions and 1,312 receiving yards was Fordham’s third-best singles season.

Sixth Fordham receiver, and one of three on the 2022 team, to record more than 1,000 passing yards in a season.

Led team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving scores.

14 touchdown catches tie Fordham’s season record.

Led Patriot League and is fourth in the NCAA FCS in receiving touchdowns.

Second in the Patriot League and third in the NCAA FCS in receiving yards/game (109.3).

Second in the League and the NCAA FCS at receptions/game (8.16.

Led the Patriot League and is ninth in the NCAA FCS in all-purpose yards/play (153.3).

35 career touchdowns, a new school record.

229 career receptions, third all-time at Fordham.

Has 2,994 career receiving yards, fifth on Fordham’s career list.

Caught 13 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns at Ohio University, setting a school and Patriot League record for receiving yards in a game.

Tied Fordham single game record with four receiving scores.

Set a Patriot League NCAA FCS championship record with 14 receptions in New Hampshire.

