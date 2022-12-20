Sports
The Shotgun/Throwdown: Wren Baker says WVU football falls short of expectations
Two weeks ago, West Virginia University president Gordon Gee shared that he was proud of the Mountaineers’ 5-7 record because we really put our football coach in a very challenging position. Many fans weren’t happy to hear Gee apologize for head coach Neal Brown and his lack of wins this season. WVU’s new athletics director, Wren Baker, now says Gee isn’t happy with 5-7, based on discussions they’ve had since Baker arrived.
It’s a little concerning that Baker needs to clarify or correct things Gee says about the WVU football program. But understandably, he chose to twist Gee’s statements to fit them into reasonable perspective, rather than outright disagree. It is also encouraging that Baker knows that a lost record is unacceptable, especially at this point in Brown’s tenure. WVU’s athletic director recently explained this by saying, “We all know that 5-7 is not what we expect and it’s not a record anyone is happy with.” That’s exactly how WVU fans feel about the situation, and they’re hoping to see improvement or changes that bring the program back to where it should be.
Basketball
Mountaineers close strong to beat Buffalo, 96-78
A strong offensive performance helped the West Virginia men’s basketball team earn a 96-78 victory over Buffalo on Bob Huggins Hall of Fame Day at WVU Coliseum. Fifth-year senior Erik Stevenson led the way with 22 points. Senior forward Jimmy Bell Jr. had a breakaway game, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for his first double-double since joining the Mountaineers.
Main guest announced for 2023 Bob Huggins Fish Fry
The annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry looks like it’s going to be another electric night. Former NBA star Charles Barkley will be the star guest at this year’s fundraising event.
WVU shuts down nonconference slate in West Palm Beach
The West Virginia women’s basketball team faces Georgia this afternoon at the West Palm Beach Invitational.
Around the Big 12
No. 7 Texas beats Stanford 72-62; highlights, stats and summary
#7 Texas held off the Stanford basketball team to win 72-62 in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Senior forward Timmy Allen had 15 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Longhorns.
George has 19 points, number 11 Baylor beats Washington State
#11 Baylor also won his game in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Sunday night, with a narrow 65-59 victory over Washington State.
Around the NCAA
QB Green and Boise State defeated North Texas in Frisco Bowl
The Frisco Bowl heated up multiple times Saturday night, as Boise State won a back-and-forth game over North Texas 35-32.
