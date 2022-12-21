Be happy, healthy and social in 2023 | South Coast Registry





Be happy, healthy and social in 2023 It’s almost time for New Year’s resolutions, and if yours probably involve being more active or simply going out more, The Country Club may have just what you’re looking for. They describe themselves as your premier sports and entertainment destination in the Shoalhaven. “Our two great locations in Sanctuary Point and Vincentia are favorites among locals and visitors to the Jervis Bay area,” said CEO Ben Clegg. To emphasize this point, The Country Club boasts one of the largest and most enthusiastic sports memberships on the south coast, with two great golf courses, three fantastic bowling alleys, tennis courts, snooker facilities, table tennis and more. They also have a computer and technology club and an indoor sports group for seniors. “Our clubhouse facilities are just as impressive with a number of bars, restaurants, cafes, TAB facilities, party rooms and more spread across the two beautiful venues. Our entertainment program is packed with live music, raffles, trivia, bingo and countless more activities and promotions to enjoy. enjoy,” said Mr Clegg. Together, The Country Club St Georges Basin and Vincentia boast two great golf courses, three fantastic bowling alleys, tennis courts, snooker facilities, table tennis and more. Photos supplied. If you’re eating out then look no further. “Our St Georges Basin bistro, On Point Kitchen, has one of the most extensive menus in the region with delicious food delivered to your table. “If you’re in the mood for Chinese food, head up the hill to Vincentia’s Bamboo River Restaurant for what is considered some of the best Chinese food in the Bay and Basin.” Most importantly though, “at the heart of what we do is our membership and the local community. Our clubs are deeply rooted in the social fabric of our local area and a place to catch up, form new friendships and be a part of of this great community we live in. Participating in one of our many local sports activities is a great way to stay happy, healthy and social, with friendly members of our sports clubs standing by to help beginners get started, several levels of membership to help the uninitiated get going, and some welcoming open days to get you started.” You can even try some things before joining. “Our two golf courses are open to the public, with ample tee times throughout the week. “If you’re interested in hitting the bowling alley, why not get together with a group and try barefoot bowls? For just $12 you get two hours on the greens with bowl rental and someone will be there to get you started help and you the ropes.” Meanwhile, it is easy to get started at the club. Just ask at our club reception to join for just $8.50 a year or $18 for three years, and visit our website to join one of our many sports groups at thecountryclub.com.au or check with the club reception for more information.” Membership also entitles you to use the club’s free bus that runs daily from noon until late, deep discounts on food and drink, access to special member promotions and more.

