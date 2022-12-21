Buffs visit Marquette in non-conference finals





MILWAUKEE, Wis. The Colorado women’s basketball took to the road again this week to wrap up its non-conference schedule. The Buffalos will take on Marquette on Wednesday before going on vacation. Colorado (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) is coming off a 35-point victory against Alcorn State on Sunday. CU has eight wins this season by over 20 points or more, five of them by at least a 30-point margin. Even with the number of big leads this season, head coach JR Payne still sees a lot of room for improvement. “We played great quarters and halves, but I don’t know if we played a great game,” Payne explained. “There are always areas that can be improved and areas that we need to grow and get better in order to compete with teams like Marquette or Oregon or anyone else in the Pac-12. Our consistency is where we need to keep growing .” Wednesday is the Buffs’ sixth away game and seventh game away from Boulder (neutral vs Louisiana) in the non-conference season. Non-conference season travel was the most since playing six games away from the CU Events Center 2001–02 season (two neutral). Despite the constant comings and goings, the Buffs have shown no signs of fatigue. “We just had our two best practices of the year over the last two days,” Payne noted. “I expect we’re 100 percent locked into what the job is.” Marquette (9-2, 2-1 Big East) offers a Pac-12 quality test for CU as the team looks to the upcoming conference season. The Golden Eagles have had big wins over then No. 3 Texas and Gonzaga this season and are a perfect 6-0 on their home floor. “These guys are good,” Payne added. “They’ve sent back a lot of great players. They’ve got a lot of players that have improved a lot from last year to this year. They’re definitely a Pac-12 type of team. They’ve got great size, athleticism, skill and they’ve got depth. They have everything you need to be a top-25 team.” The Buffs and Golden Eagles met in Boulder last year and the Buffs pulled off a 69-53 win. Jaylyn Sherrod total of 17 points and had six steals in the win. Cory Lopez and Carol Callan have pregame coverage starting at 10:30 AM MT on the Colorado Radio Network, the Varsity App, and CUBuffs.com/Listen. The game will be streamed online via FloHoops.com.

