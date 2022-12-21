England in Pakistan: Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum restore the joy of Test cricket

England have won nine tests out of ten since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took the lead

It goes without saying that you are more likely to become good at something if you enjoy doing it.

Go to work, do the yard, learn the whamola. You get the idea.

For a long time, watching them was the only thing less enjoyable than playing for England’s Test team.

Not so much closing the curtains when they were playing in the backyard, but asking the police to escort them away and issue a restraining order so they can never set foot in the same county again.

The transformation under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum is absolute, not just in terms of results – nine wins in 10 Tests culminating in a historic 3-0 victory in Pakistan – but the revival of joy in every aspect of England’s Test cricket.

New Zealander McCullum is a man who always looks like he’s having a good time, but Stokes knows what it’s like to wrestle – it was only 14 months since he ended a hiatus from the game.

“Very early in the summer I was trying to describe to the guys that we’re in the entertainment business,” said Stokes.

“Go out and entertain the people watching us. Try to make each day of a test as entertaining and watchable as possible. Enjoy the moment.”

That’s all a perfectly reasonable goal, but much more difficult to put into practice.

Professional athletes are often plagued by self-doubt. It’s a rare career where you know there’s always someone out there who wants to take your spot on the squad or squad and basically take over your job.

Keith Miller, all-rounder in Don Bradman’s Invincibles and World War II pilot, once said that pressure is a knife to the tail – “playing cricket isn’t”.

However, pressure can be all-consuming for a cricketer and often comes from within.

Taking the pressure off may therefore be the key to the success of the Stokes-McCullum regime.

After the three-day innings defeat by South Africa in the first Test at Lord’s, England’s only defeat under the Ben-Baz axis, Stokes returned to the dressing room unsure of what to say.

“The guys were a little bit down,” he recalls. “The first thing I said was ‘alright guys, raise your hand if you want to play golf’.

“They looked at each other. I’ll never forget the relief on their faces as they wondered what would be said after we had been beaten so badly. That lifted the weight off their shoulders.”

Pressure removed, fun added.

Training may include a penalty shootout, or a game where a helmeted coach tries to head a tennis ball that falls from space. McCullum’s questionable taste in music is often the soundtrack to an Internet session.

The day before the final test in Karachi, the side held a six-strike match, North against South and then Stokes against McCullum. The coach’s victory meant that the captain had to serve dinner to Harry Brook that night.

In the run-up to the Pakistani series, England went to the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, before the tour of New Zealand in February they will meet for a holiday in Queenstown. McCullum says he looks forward to showing the team his homeland, likely with a glass of red wine in hand.

If this sounds like the world’s longest bachelorette party, it’s all part of a wider plan to keep the players as relaxed as possible so they’re in a better position to perform at the peak of their abilities.

There is also a time for business. Practice sessions, often optional, are targeted and tailored so that no moment is lost.

“I feel in cricket that a lot of training sessions are just for it and you don’t get much out of it,” said Stokes.

“You just go there because you need to be seen. There has to be a result for that effort, not turning around, twisting your arm, having a bat for 30 minutes but getting nothing out of it and not improving as a player.”

The result is spectacular, not only in terms of the results, but also the way they were achieved.

Chases against New Zealand at Trent Bridge and India at Edgbaston were the most fun anyone could legally have with their clothes on. With 506-4 in 75 overs on the first day against Pakistan in Rawalpindi bent cricket logic.

By the time they got to the third Test against Pakistan, England was completely hysterical. Not content with making Rehan Ahmed the youngest man ever to play Test cricket for England, Ahmed went on to take 5-48 as a child with the Brian Lara Cricket cheat code.

The same England that 18 months ago refused to chase 273 in 75 overs against New Zealand at Lord’s, tried 167 at Karachi in the hour and skipped a bit on the third day. No one was surprised in the slightest when they sent Ahmed out at number three.

Not that the Stokes side is playing just one way. They can do the hard yards.

Beating South Africa by an innings in the second Test in difficult and ever-changing conditions at Old Trafford was probably their best performance of the summer. The 1,512 balls England had to send down to take 20 wickets on the dormant Rawalpindi pitch was the most they have bowled in a Test win in 30 years.

The second Test at Multan, with Abrar Ahmed working their way to 11 wickets, and the third Test at Karachi, where they lost the coin toss, are matches that would have seen English teams collapse from days gone by. Despite all the talk about Bazball, the tourists changed their style to both at various points.

Looking to the future, England’s biggest problem will be fitting all their players into an XI. Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Jonny Bairstow will all be available sometime in 2023.

There’s a question about how they might react if results deteriorate, which all England fans hope doesn’t happen in an Ashes series most eagerly awaited in years.

“You guys do this all the time. Let’s just enjoy 3-0,” said McCullum, when the prospect of the Australians came up.

Perhaps it will be left to the rest of us to get excited about the Ashes.

For now, England is having too much fun.