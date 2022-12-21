Iowa Football Recruiting: Texas RB Terrell Washington Jr. committed to Hawkeyes





With early National Signing Day fast approaching, the Iowa Hawkeyes have put in a lot of work both on the 2023 recruiting class and the transfer portal. In the past 24 hours, the Hawkeyes have added another commitment from the prep ranks and added a pair of impact transfers from Michigan in recent weeks. But the Iowa workforce hasn’t stopped working, once again receiving a handful of recruits for visits this weekend. One such prospect was former Purdue commission Terrell Washington, Jr. Washington left the Boilermakers just under two weeks ago when head coach Jeff Brohm announced his departure for Louisville. The Hawkeyes, who had previously been involved in his recruitment, were quick to rejoin. However, with the signing day approaching, there was little time to pick up where it left off. But staff managed to persuade Washington to make a brief official visit of just 24 hours on Sunday when he and his family returned from a cruise on Saturday. That visit proved to be enough to seal the deal, as Washington announced its commitment to Iowa on Tuesday. Washington is a dynamic playmaker from Wylie, Texas. The East High product amassed 598 rushing yards on 58 carries (10.3 ypc) and 9 TDs on the ground, as well as 604 yards on 42 receptions (14.4 ypc) and 13 receiving TDs as a senior. As you can tell from the stats, Wylie used East Washington in a variety of ways, largely to get him into space where he could use his acceleration and agility. Washington, at 510 and 185 pounds, is in the form of former Hawkeyes Tyrone Tracy and Arland Bruce, but Washington shows a meaningful step up in straight-line speed and close-space acceleration compared to the previous two iterations of Iowa’s hybrid RB/WR. Notably, Washington is a former QB for Wylie East. He was forced to start in the position as a junior and was primarily used as a runner in the role, gaining over 1100 yards on the ground. And if that high school sounds familiar, some Hawkeye fans will remember it as the home of the former Iowa commit and eventually Arizona state Running Eno Benjamin back. Talking to rivalsWashington high school coach Marcus Gold noted that his former QB turned RB/WR is a leader willing to do whatever it takes to help his team. I think what makes him more special than everyone else is who he is off the field. I’m not blowing smoke, right? He’s a special kid. He is very coachable. He’s humble. He’s not someone you ever have to worry about on summer, spring break weekends, is he? We’re having all those conversations and making the right decisions. He’s going to make those right decisions. He has that mindset and knows the goals he wants in life. He knows what to do to take care of his body, to manage his affairs in class, to be a young man of high character. I can’t say enough good things about him. Sounds like a good fit for the Hawkeyes. Washington also comes from an athletic family. His father, Terrell Washington, Sr., was a defensive end at the University of Illinois beginning in 2000 and 2001, including winning the Big Ten Championship in 2001. Prior to his June 2022 commitment to Purdue, Washington had offers from the state of Washington, Vanderbilt, Tulsa, SMU, Houston, Memphis, Tulane and others. Now he will be Iowa’s 22nd deployment in the class of 2023. Washington is expected to graduate in December and enroll in Iowa in January. Welcome aboard Terrell Washington, Jr.! Terrell Washington, Jr., RB

Height: 510

Weight: 185 lbs

Hometown: Wylie, TX (Wylie East)

stars: 247 sports – 3; Rivals – 3



