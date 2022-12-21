Duke tips ACC play with Matchup against Virginia





THE OPENING TIP With the non-conference slate in the rearview mirror, Duke turns his attention to ACC play as the Blue Devils prepare to host Virginia in the conference opener on Wednesday, December 21 at 7 p.m.

Dean Linke and Debbie Taylor call the action on ACCNX while Chris Edwards radios the game on Learfield’s Blue Devil Sports Network.

Duke is 32-14 all-time in his ACC openers and 19-6 when playing in Cameron.

Defense has been the calling card for the Blue Devils this season as the team has won each of their games by an average of 28.6 points and held each of their opponents below their season average, including eight of 11 to 50 points or less.

Duke has held his foes to 48.5 points per game with 31.9 percent shooting from the floor, points that are currently third and fourth respectively in the NCAA, as well as first in the ACC (as of 12.19.22).

The Blue Devils also check in at 14th and 18th respectively in the NCAA in scoring margin (+23.5) and rebounding margin (+11.3).

Duke is currently ranked No. 10 in the 2022-23 NCAA NET rankings.

Redshirt junior Jordan Oliver is No. 4 nationally and first in the ACC with a 5.00 assist-to-turnover ratio (as of 12.19.22).

is No. 4 nationally and first in the ACC with a 5.00 assist-to-turnover ratio (as of 12.19.22). She has totaled 45 assists in just nine turnovers and leads the team with 4.1 assists per game.

With her jumper at 2:27 of the fourth quarter in Duke’s 71-48 victory at FGCU, Celestia Taylor reached 1,000 career points, becoming the second Blue Devil in as many seasons to achieve the benchmark.

reached 1,000 career points, becoming the second Blue Devil in as many seasons to achieve the benchmark. Duke has received a huge boost from his reserves, averaging 32.9 points from the bench.

In 75 all-time meetings between the two schools, Duke has a 40–35 lead over Virginia.

The squads shared their two matchups during the 2021-22 campaign, with the Blue Devils and Cavaliers taking wins at their respective home courts. SHARE THE WEALTH Senior’s Duke quintet Elizabeth Balogun junior Kennedy Brown sophomore Shayean Day-Wilson and Regan Richardson and senior Celestia Taylor have given the Blue Devils a steady hand this season, collectively accounting for 61.9 percent (44.6 points) of the team’s 72.0 points per game.

junior sophomore and and senior have given the Blue Devils a steady hand this season, collectively accounting for 61.9 percent (44.6 points) of the team’s 72.0 points per game. Taylor has scored double digits in seven of eleven games this season, followed by Balogun’s six, with Brown and Richardson scoring five double-digit games each. Day-Wilson put in three double-digit scoring efforts.

Taylor leads the offensive line for Duke, averaging 11.2 points per game with Balogun (10.6) and Brown (8.9) in second and third. Richardson and Day-Wilson round out the group with 7.6 and 6.8 points per game, respectively.

Duke’s depth has been on full display as the Blue Devils have had seven different leading scorers in 11 games this season, with Balogun (4) and Taylor (2) finishing high with the team on multiple occasions.

Compared to teams ranked in the top 25 of the NET ranking, the seven different top scorers are second only to Stanford — only NC State has more (8).

The squad consists of 11 players who play an average of at least 13 minutes per game, with three of them averaging more than 20 minutes per game — Celestia Taylor (25.0 mpg), Kennedy Brown (21.7 mpg) and Shayean Day-Wilson (21.7mpg).

(25.0 mpg), (21.7 mpg) and (21.7mpg). As a team, Duke ranks fourth in the ACC in field goal percentage (.461) and has assisted on 190 of 311 field goals scored (.612) for an average of 17.3 dimes per game — No. 3 in the ACC .

Redshirt junior Jordan Oliver checks in at No. 4 nationally and first in the ACC (as of 12.19.22) with a 5.00 assist-to-turnover ratio. She leads the team with 4.0 assists per game. DISRUPT THE PEACE ELITE BLUE DEVIL DEFENSE Disruptive defense has been the calling card for the Blue Devils early in the season as the team ranks among the nation’s elite, holding its opponents to 48.5 points per game at a 31.9 percent clip from the field.

Those numbers check in at third and fourth, respectively, in the NCAA, while ranking first in the ACC (as of 12.19.22).

Duke also ranks ninth in Defensive Rating, giving his opponents just 0.626 points per possession.

Through 11 games this season, Duke held the opposing team to 50 points or less eight times.

The Blue Devils are second in the ACC in team Rebounding Defense (30.18) and Defensive Rebounding Percentage, with 319 defensive boards while allowing only 95 offensive rebounds.

Duke is tied for second in the league in revenue margin (+4.73) while also coming in at No. 4 in steals (10.2). LAST TIME OFF Duke closed out the non-conference portion of his schedule in style as the Blue Devils cruised to a 71-48 victory over Florida Gulf Coast Sunday afternoon at the Alico Arena with a strong defense and three double-digit scorers.

Elizabeth Balogun led the offense with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.

led the offense with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Celestia Taylor filled the stats sheet, adding 14 points, four boards, three blocks and a team-high five steals.

filled the stats sheet, adding 14 points, four boards, three blocks and a team-high five steals. Shayean Day-Wilson chipped in 12 points and three rebounds.

chipped in 12 points and three rebounds. Duke shot over 50 percent for the third consecutive game and fifth time overall, capturing 51.8 percent of his shots.

The team also dished out 15 assists on 29 field goals made while committing a season-lowest 12 turnovers.

Graduated student Taya Corosdale junior Vanessa deJesus and red shirt junior Jordan Oliver provided a huge lift off the bench for Duke as the trio combined for 21 of the Blue Devils’ 23 bench points.

junior and red shirt junior provided a huge lift off the bench for Duke as the trio combined for 21 of the Blue Devils’ 23 bench points. View the full summary here. EXPLORING THE CAVALIERS Virginia enters Wednesday’s tilt with an overall record of 12-0 after an 84-28 victory over Morgan State on Sunday.

The 12-0 start is the Cavaliers’ first since 1991, while the 12-game win streak is their longest since 1995.

Mir McLean leads the team in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 13.0 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Taylor Valladay averages 4.0 assists per game with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.61.

The Cavaliers already have one ACC game under their belt, having opened conference playback on November 13 with a 72-52 victory over Wake Forest.

Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is in her first season with Virginia and fourth overall, having previously served three seasons as head coach at Missouri State. NEXT ONE The Blue Devils make the short trip to Raleigh for a date with NC State. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. live on ACC Network. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWBB” to stay up to date with Duke women’s basketball. #Good week

