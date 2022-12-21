A new era of tennis paradise debuts at the 2023 tournament

Tournament Partners with Legends for new and improved on-site shopping experience;

BMW returns; Seabourn, Maestro DobelJoin List of Valued Event Partners;

New restaurants, concessions and events to greet fans in tennis paradise in March

INDIAN WELLS, California, December 20, 2022 The BNP Paribas Open has announced a number of enhanced amenities, partners and new events ahead of the 2023 tournament, which will be held March 6-19 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The new era of Tennis Paradise will provide an enhanced on-site shopping experience; three prestigious brand partners; a number of new food and beverage outlets; and the first-ever BNP Paribas Open Junior Championships for fans to enjoy for free.

The 2023 edition of Tennis Paradise promises to be the best yet, said tournament director Tommy Haas. With a completely revamped shopping experience, a host of new fan activations and events, and of course the best tennis players in the world competing for the title, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome fans to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in March.

New, improved on-site shopping experience in partnership with Legends

The BNP Paribas Open is partnered with a global premium experience company Legends to provide an enhanced on-site shopping experience during the two-week tournament. The Legends Global Merchandise division will provide an unparalleled shopping experience with an extensive merchandise offering for all fans visiting the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Legend’s fully integrated vertical retail and merchandising solution works with world-class customers around the world across e-commerce, in-venue retail, large-scale live events, physical store operations, licensing and customer merchandise. This includes extensive experience developing and operating on-site retail at some of the world’s biggest sporting events and premier venues, including the Super Bowl, PGA Championship, SoFi Stadium and more.

2023 Sponsor portfolio and activations set to improve fan experience

A number of high-profile brands have joined the growing sponsorship portfolio of BNP Paribas Opens this year and are helping to bring the fan experience to life at Tennis Paradise through special on-site activations over two weeks.

German premium car manufacturerBMWreturns as the Official Car of the BNP Paribas Open, with numerous vehicles on display at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the duration of the tournament, highlighted by a three-car display outside Stadium 2. Fans can experience several new BMW models, including two all-new all-electric vehicles, the BMW i4 sedan and BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle, and interact with company representatives to learn about the unique features of each model, take test drives and more.

Seabourn the leader in ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel becomes the tournament’s official cruise line. Seabourn will introduce an on-site hospitality lounge, providing fans with a stunning oasis featuring cruise lines’ most coveted destinations and an elevated luxury aesthetic. Seabourns’ premium travel offerings include smaller, more intimate ships with just 250-600 guests, personalized one-on-one service and up-close expedition experiences.

Double masterfinalizes the new additions to the partner tournament list. As the Official Tequila of the BNP Paribas Open, Maestro Dobel will keep fans refreshed, relaxed and hydrated at Tennis Paradise.

The tequila brand will also offer its signature Ace Paloma as the official cocktail of the BNP Paribas Open to customers on site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, available at their centrally located brand and shadow bar.

Hollywood Icon Pinks Hot Dogs Highlights Increased food and drink offerings

A new era of food and dining will also greet fans in Tennis Paradise in 2023.

Legendary Hollywood joint Pink hot dogs will serve their famous franks to patrons at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. A staple of Southern California since 1939, Pinks will feed fans at Tennis Paradise throughout the tournament with a concession option at Stadium 2.

In addition, the tournament welcomes a new concession concept Lionels Fountain from renowned chef and restaurateur Christian Page, with a permanent location in Stadium 1 near Stadium Plaza. Also new in Stadium 1 is trade homemade ice cream, who will help fans in Tennis Paradise cool off with their delicious frozen treats. Chef Tanya’s Kitchena Palm Springs vegan specialty restaurant, will also join the Food Village lineup in 2023.

Local Palm Desert favorite Mamma Gina restaurant will return in 2023, moving the on-site venue to Stadium 2.

Tournament for the debut of the very first junior championships

As the ATP and WTA stars continue to take center stage in Tennis Paradise, the BNP Paribas Open 2023 offers more tennis than ever before for fans to enjoy. The very first BNP Paribas Open Youth Championships is held during the second week of the tournament and offers promising junior tennis players the chance to play alongside the professionals. This combined boys and girls event will be an ITF Level 1 tournament featuring junior players from the United States and Canada, with plans to expand to a full international field in 2024.

Plus a new one for free Family day event will be held on Saturday, March 4 and welcomes families with children of all ages for a variety of fun activities, including tennis, live entertainment, crafts, games and more.