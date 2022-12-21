Sports
Hockey Canada’s investigation into alleged 2018 gang assault has been completed
WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual assault or know someone who has been affected by it.
Hockey Canada’s investigation into high-profile allegations of gang assault in 2018 involving World Junior players has concluded, the sports body said.
Hockey Canada’s new chairman of the board, retired judge Hugh Fraser, released a statement saying that Detective Henein Hutchison, a law firm known for criminal defense, has released its report on the allegations.
The board is “still being briefed,” Fraser said, adding that he is not disclosing what the investigation found.
The investigation will now go through a process by Hockey Canada to determine “what sanction, if any, should be imposed” on the players allegedly involved, Fraser said in the media statement. That process will unfold out of the public eye.
“The panel will continue in a camera (confidential) process,” Fraser wrote in the statement to CBC News. “As this progresses, all information regarding the contents of the investigative report, ruling and any appeal will be held in strict confidence.”
Fraser said the process is confidential because “we don’t want to jeopardize the ongoing investigation by London police.”
The update comes just days after Globe and Mail first reported new details about the London police investigation, based on interview transcripts and search warrants the newspaper went to court to be unsealed.
The attorney later shared copies of those documents with CBC News showing that London police believe they have reasonable grounds to charge five World Junior hockey players with sexually assaulting a young woman in a hotel room in London, Ont.
The names of the players have been redacted from the documents and their identities have not been made public.
The judge ordered the law firm to hand over the evidence to the police
In October, a judge ordered Henein Hutchison to turn over to the police the “fruits of the independent investigation” it had conducted.
The court also ordered the law firm to provide all interviews with members of the hockey team, the prosecution, witnesses, coaches and associates to the London police.
Henein Hutchison’s partner and lead investigator in the case, Danielle Robitaille, told a parliamentary committee in July that she had obtained a “set of evidence” after “contacting a number of witnesses”. about the alleged incident.
“I believe that Danielle Robitaille has documents or records in her possession that would provide evidence in this case,” the London police wrote in their request to the judge in the fall.
Hockey Canada said in September that the “fruits of” the Henein Hutchison investigation were confidential, but that it would waive client-attorney privilege for the “limited purpose of cooperation” with the police investigation and would comply with all judicial requirements. command.
WATCH/ Documents reveal new details of alleged junior hockey assault
Hockey Canada first contacted Henein Hutchison for legal advice in June 2018, the day after a mother reported finding her daughter crying in the shower, clutching her knees and rocking back and forth after returning home from a London, Ont. . hotel. She claimed she was sexually assaulted by a group of hockey players at that hotel, according to her interview with police. Her mother’s husband then contacted Hockey Canada, the court said.
Robitaille told the head of the MP that the hockey organization should report the incident to the police. Hockey Canada later directed that same company to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations.
Henein Hutchison at one point closed the inquiry, arguing that it could not interview the remaining hockey players without hearing the complainant’s version of events, according to Robitalle’s parliamentary testimony. The investigation was later reopened when the complainant said she would provide a detailed account of what had happened. Robitaille testified.
