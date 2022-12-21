Sports organizations are committed to nature conservation under a new framework

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / International Olympic Committee:

Twenty-three sports organizations, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as founding partner, and the Organizing Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, today signed the first-ever Sports for Nature Framework. The signatories pledge to adhere to four basic principles that protect nature and contribute to the new global targets for biodiversity, which governments are expected to agree to later this week at the Convention on Biological Diversity 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) in Montreal.

The Sports for Nature Framework was developed in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the IOC and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity ( cbd). transformative action for nature across all sports, by 2030 and beyond.

The Framework brings together sport federations, leagues, clubs and events in a commitment to protect and prevent damage to key species and habitats, restore key ecosystems, create sustainable supply chains and educate and inspire the wider sport community to take action for the nature.

In addition to the IOC, founding signatories to the Framework include:

The Organizing Committee of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Spanish Olympic Committee

Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee

International Canoe Federation (ICF)

International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF)

International Cycling Union (UCI)

World Rowing (FISA)

Sailing the world

World Skate Federation

International Orienteering Federation (IOF)

International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation (IWWF)

SMBO International Federation (FIAS)

World University Games (FISU)

World Squash Federation (WSF)

English squash

AlUla Sports Club

Forest Green Rovers

The ocean race

We play green

E1 series

Extreme E

Mont Blanc Ultra Trail (UTMB)

Signatories to the framework commit to develop and implement action plans for each of the four principles, and to report annually on their progress to a panel of experts who will confirm that the actions taken are credible and effective. IUCN will lead the coordination on behalf of the founding partners with the Framework signatories and provide them with technical support, resources and training in collaboration with the Sails of Change Foundation, which is committed to protecting and restoring biodiversity.

“There is an urgent need to halt the loss of biodiversity by 2030, and everyone, including sport and recreation, must play a role. The Sports for Nature Framework is a step in the right direction. Thanks to the IOC, IUCN and UNEP for their participation forces under the Convention on Biological Diversity in this pioneering initiative to take action for the biodiversity of sport worldwide It is encouraging to see this level of commitment from sport federations, leagues, clubs and events, and I challenge all sports organizations to follow suit by taking urgent action for biodiversity Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, Elizabeth Mrema.

“The IOC believes that everyone has a responsibility to care for the planet. As a founding member of the Sports for Nature Framework, we want to help the sports community minimize any negative impacts on nature and inspire nature-positive action,” said IOC member Tricia Smith, who took part in the launch. “This commitment builds on the success of the UN Framework for Sport for Climate Action and the IOC’s own efforts to tackle the climate and biodiversity crises: cutting emissions in half by 2030, a no-go” for any permanent Olympic construction within protected areas. areas, setting high environmental standards for our food supply and creating an Olympic forest to help restore degraded land in Mali and Senegal.”

“Anyone who has run in a forest or sailed on a lake knows how closely sport is connected to nature. At the same time, sport also affects nature in different ways. This framework aims to help sports organizations improve their interactions with nature and take action to reduce negative impacts in their operations and supply chains and actively contribute to a nature-positive future. IUCN is proud to put its expertise at the service of sport to support these efforts,” said IUCN Deputy Director General Stewart Maginnis.

Susan Gardner, UNEP director of ecosystemssaid: “Eight major winter sports events have already had to be canceled this season as the playing fields for sports that we used to take for granted are literally melting away. We hope that this new framework can provide support for the whole sporting family to take action for nature , we have no time to lose.”

Dona Bertarelli, sportswoman, philanthropist, IUCN Patron of Nature and founder of Sails of Changesaid: “Sports organisers, administrators, clubs, participants, sponsors and fans are increasingly looking to sport to make a net contribution to protecting and restoring nature. The new Sports for Nature Framework will not only help sports to mitigating negative effects on biodiversity, but to become nature positive.”

“Paris 2024 is delighted to join this initiative as we believe that sport can and should make a difference. To meet today’s challenges, Paris 2024 is taking its responsibility by relying massively (95 percent) on existing or temporary sporting venues to reduce its impact, by choosing natural environments to prevent soil sealing, and by incorporating comprehensive conservation principles into all its purchases. This and other conservation efforts began in 2015, during the early design process for the Games of Paris, and will be applied across all of our operations through 2024, with a strong legacy mindset.” Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

More than 100 representatives from international federations, national Olympic committees, regional and national associations, local teams and athletes, along with experts from academia, non-governmental organizations, scientific and sports sustainability consultants, provided input to the Sports for Nature Framework. This input was collected during six formal consultations in November 2022, as well as through an online form and one-to-one consultations. The Sports for Nature Framework is inspired and informed by the UN-led Sports for Climate Action Framework, which was co-launched in 2018 by UN Climate Change and the IOC. As shown by UNEP’s Sports for Nature report released in November this year, the majority of sports organizations surveyed – about 70 percent – said they are interested in taking action for nature, as some are already doing on climate . However, they also said they needed more technical assistance and guidance on where to start.

