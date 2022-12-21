MHSA Reportedly Dissolves Drummond-Philipsburg 8-Man Football Co-operative | 8-man high school football





DRUMMOND The Drummond-Philipsburg football cooperative no longer exists after nine seasons. The Montana High School Association on Monday denied a renewal of the co-op, which played under the Flint Creek Titans name. according to the Flint Creek Courier. The paper got the letter the MHSA sent to Philipsburg Schools Superintendent Tom Gates and Drummond Schools Superintendent Dean Phillips. “After reviewing the expected participation figures submitted by each school, I have declined your schools’ request to continue cooperative football sponsorship,” the letter read. “I declined the request due to the estimated number of students who would join the co-op team in the coming years. The numbers would be 26 and 29 respectively. The numbers are larger than the average size of an eight player soccer team roster, with an average 21 participants. “You may appeal my decision to deny your application to the Board of Directors of the MHSA. The next opportunity to appeal is at the board meeting on January 14 in Missoula. Please contact me if you have any questions, and we can set a time on January 14 if you wish to appeal my decision to the Executive Board.” They plan to challenge the ruling. “He denied it, so he has to appeal it at the Board of Directors meeting in Missoula on January 14, 2023,” Phillips told the Courier. “The hearing on the 14th is a public hearing, so I really hope that the MHSA is willing to have a large conference room, because it is quite possible that a large number of community members from Drummond and Philipsburg will fill that conference room .” Gates believes Philipsburg would be hit much harder than Drummond if the decision is not reversed. “I have no words for words,” he told the Courier. “It’s just the wrong decision, plain and simple. This decision creates the exact opposite of what the MHSA vision and mission why co-ops are needed in the first place. Pburg will struggle to offer a six-man team for at least the next three years, so I don’t see why we shouldn’t stay together for at least another three years. In short, we believe it’s the wrong decision at the moment. Flint Creek has made it to the 8-Man State Championship game four times since the co-op was founded. The Titans won state crowns in 2017, 2018 and 2020 under former coach Mike Cutler. They lost in the title fight in 2021 and were beaten in the quarterfinals this year by eventual state champion Belt under current coach Jason Ostler. This was their first season in the newly created Central Conference having previously played in the Western Conference. Before the co-op was formed, Drummond won five state championships over a seven-year period. The Trojans won in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2009. Philipsburg had never made it to the state title. The schools 17 miles apart had previously been bitter rivals they formed the cooperative in 2014. They threatened to fall back on 6-Man football if they didn’t go together.

