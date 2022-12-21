Raiders open Hawk Classic with loss to Saint Josephs





Next game: versus Eastern Michigan 21-12-2022 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON ESPN+ December 21 (Wed) / 1pm against Eastern Michigan PHILADELPHIA Wright State’s women’s basketball program opened the Hawk Classic with a 70-62 loss to tournament host Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday afternoon at Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena. Bryce Nixon scored in double digits for the seventh time in her last nine games, as she finished with a team-leading 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting in addition to four rebounds and two steals. Channing Chappell had 10 points in just 17 minutes of action, while Cara Vankempen posted season-highs in points (9) and rebounds (5). Isabel Bolender and Miller’s enemy contributed with eight points and three rebounds each. Wright State (1-10, 0-2 HL) went 9-of-25 (36%) on 3-pointers, including multiple tries from deep by Chappell, Miller, Nixon and VanKempen. The Raider offense had advantages in bench points (16-0) and fastbreak points (8-3), while the defense forced Saint Joseph’s (10-1) to 15 turnovers. The Hawks struggled with just three 3-point makes on 13 attempts, but still finished 45.3% (24-of-53) from the floor. SJU had most of its success low down, with edges in points in the paint (40-22) and rebounding (36-25). Saint Joseph’s also went 19-of-22 (86.4%) from the free throw line to preserve its seventh straight home win. WSU kept the game close despite trailing for almost the entire non-conference game. All four quarters were decided by four or fewer points, including both teams by 16 points in the final period. Saint Joseph’s pushed the lead to double digits, 29-18, after making two free throws with 5:07 left in the first half. However, Wright State went on a late 5-0 run to cut SJU’s lead to 33-28 after 2:08 minutes of the second quarter. The WSU deficit remained at five points as the Raiders entered halftime trailing 35–30. The Hawks used a 9-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game, 52-35, midway through the third quarter. Wright State defeated SJU 11-2 in the last five minutes to enter the final quarter trailing 54-46. Nixon scored a pair of three-pointers to preserve the Raiders, while Chappell had five points to accelerate WSU into the quarter. Wright State narrowed the deficit to 64-59 with 2:09 left in the game on a turnaround jumper from Nixon. However, WSU remained scoreless until a three-pointer by VanKempen with eight seconds left. VanKempen scored all nine points of her fourth-quarter point total to spark a possible comeback. The Raiders close the Hawk Classic tomorrow at 1 p.m. against the loser between James Madison and Eastern Michigan.

