Pakistan draws attention to Cricket World Cup in India





Keeping their best fast bowlers fit and shooting will be a key focus for Pakistan ahead of next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in India, according to captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan almost fell out of contention to reach the final of next year’s ICC World Test Championship when they fell to a disappointing 3-0 sweep to England in the red-ball series that ended in Karachi on Tuesday. Babar’s side occasionally played good cricket during the home series but failed to perform with the required consistency and failed to cover the host of key players they missed through injury. Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi (knee) sat out the entire series, while young gun Naseem Shah (shoulder) and white-ball specialist Haris Rauf (quad) failed to take part in the final two Tests after playing of the series opener in Rawalpindi.

Video

T20 World Cup



03:02

Shaheen Shah Afridi shines again | T20WC 2022 The injuries saw Pakistan bled six debutants against England and Babar admitted that it was a difficult task to face England with such an inexperienced line-up. “We were unlucky that our fast bowlers were not fit,” said Babar. “When new fast bowlers come in it’s difficult, especially when England play the way they do because they don’t let Pakistan settle. “You need the kind of bowlers who will give you 20 wickets. If you don’t, you don’t win. “There’s so much back-to-back cricket, you always have to be ready. “Fitness becomes extremely important because if you’re not perfectly fit, you can’t play all three (matches). “You only get two or three days to switch formats these days and you have to be mentally ready too. A lot was happening at once.” Pakistan will host New Zealand for a two-match test series starting later this month and could still sneak into the World Test Championship finals with victories during those matches and with other results coming their way. But it is likely that the next big stage Pakistan will have to show will be in India next year when the 50-over Cricket World Cup takes place in October and November. Pakistan will host New Zealand and the West Indies for white-ball series early in the new year and will also play in the 2023 Asia Cup before starting India’s 50-over showcase by the end of the year .

Video

T20 World Cup



12:32

Extra Cover: Unseen footage of Pakistan’s semi-final victory over New Zealand | T20WC 2022 The unseen footage of Pakistan’s victory against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Sydney. With plenty of white-ball cricket coming up for Pakistan over the next 12 months, Babar said it will be vital to keep his powerful group of fast bowlers fresh. “There have been tough times in this series,” said Babar. “It’s different with new players, because when the opponent attacks them, there’s more pressure on them. It takes time to get used to that. “We will try to pay more attention to our rhythm, because there are successive series and the World Cup is coming up, so we will have to take that into account.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/2989604 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos