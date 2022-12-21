Top QBs, RBs, WRs, defenses





Over the Christmas weekend, football is on the line in both the real and fantasy worlds. Fantasy football playoffs continue Week 16as NFL teams try to secure their own postseason berths. Fantasy football ranking for Week 16 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) score used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs, and one point for receptions. Rankings are compiled byFantasy Sharks. com. * indicates a question about the playing status. 4th and Monday:Sign up for our NFL Newsletter for exclusive content Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers:Rhamondre Stevenson shines for Patriots despite stunning finish Quarterbacks 1. Josh Allen, Bills (at Bears) 2. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (at Cowboys)* 3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (vs. Seahawks) 4. Geno Smith, Seahawks (at Chiefs) 5. Justin Herbert, Chargers (at Colts) 6. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (at Dolphins) 7. Justin Fields, Bears (vs. Bills) 8. Kirk Neven, Vikings (vs. Giants) 9. Joe Burrow, Bengal (at Patriots) 10. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (vs. Packers) 11. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (vs. Eagles) 12. Daniel Jones, Giants (with Vikings) 13. Tom Brady, Buccaneers (at Cardinals) 14. Brock Purdy, 49ers (vs Commanders) 15. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (vs. Falcons)* 16. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (at Jets) 17. Davis Mills, Texans (at Titans) 18. Derek Carr, Raiders (at Steelers) 19. Jared Goff, Lions (at Panthers) 20. Deshaun Watson, Browns (vs. Saints) 21. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (vs. Texans)* 22. Sam Darnold, Panthers (vs. Lions) 23. Colt McCoy, Cardinals (vs. Buccaneers)* 24. Matt Ryan, Colts (vs Chargers) 25. Baker Mayfield, Rams (vs. Broncos) 26. Andy Dalton, Saints (at Browns) 27. Taylor Heinicke, Commanders (at 49ers) 28. Mac Jones, Patriots (vs. Bengals) 29. Mike White, Jets (vs. Jaguars)* 30. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (at Ravens) 31. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (vs. Raiders)* 32. Russell Wilson, Broncos (at Rams)* Running backs 1. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (at Colts) 2. Derrick Henry, Titans (vs. Texans) 3. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (vs. Giants) 4. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (vs Commanders) 5. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (at Steelers) 6. Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers (at Cardinals) 7. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (vs. Bengals) 8. James Conner, Cardinals (vs. Buccaneers) 9. Saquon Barkley, Giants (at Vikings) 10. Nick Chubb, Browns (vs. Saints) 11. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (vs. Eagles) 12. Alvin Kamara, Saints (at Browns) 13. Aaron Jones, Packers (at Dolphins) 14. Joe Mixon, Bengal (at Patriots) 15. Najee Harris, Steelers (vs Raiders) 16. David Montgomery, Bears (vs Bills) 17. Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs (vs. Seahawks) 18. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (vs. Eagles) 19. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (at Chiefs) 20. JK Dobbins, Ravens (vs. Falcons) 21. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (vs. Seahawks) 22. Mikes Sanders, Eagles (at Cowboys) 23. D’Andre Swift, Lions (at Panthers) 24. Devin Singletary, Bills (at Bears) 25. Jamaal Williams, Lions (at Panthers) 26. Travis Etienne, Jaguars (at Jets) 27. D’Ona Foreman, Panthers (vs. Lions) 28. Latavius ​​Murray, Broncos (at Rams) 29. Michael Carter, Jets (vs. Jaguars) 30. Brian Robinson, Commanders (at 49ers) 31. Zack Moss, Bills (at Bears) 32. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (at Cardinals) 33. AJ Dillon, Packers (at Dolphins) 34. Damien Harris, Packers (vs. Bengal)* 35. Antonio Gibson, Commanders (at 49ers) 36. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (vs. Packers) 37. Cam Akers, Rams (vs. Broncos) 38. Deon Jackson, Colts (vs Chargers) 39. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (at Ravens) 40. Jeff Wilson, Dolphins (vs. Packers) 41. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs (vs. Seahawks) 42. Rex Burkhead, Texans (at Titans) 43. Kareem Hunt, Browns (vs. Saints) 44. Zonova Knight, Jets (vs. Jaguars) 45. Samaje Perine, Bengal (at Patriots) 46. ​​Marlon Mack, Broncos (at Rams) 47. Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons (at Ravens) 48. James Cook, Bills (at Bears) 49. Gus Edwards, Ravens (vs. Falcons) 50. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (vs Raiders) 51. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (vs. Lions) 52. Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles (at Cowboys) 53. Hassan Haskins, Titans (vs. Texans) 54. Kenyan Drake, Ravens (vs. Falcons) 55. Joshua Kelley, Chargers (at Colts) Wide receivers 1. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (vs. Giants) 2. AJ Brown, Eagles (at Cowboys) 3. Stefon Diggs, Bills (at Bears) 4. Tyrek Hill, Dolphins (vs. Packers) 5. Ja’Marr Chase, Bengal (at Patriots) 6. Davante Adams, Raiders (at Steelers) 7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (at Panthers) 8. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (vs. Eagles) 9. Keenan Allen, Chargers (at Colts) 10. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (vs. Chiefs) 11. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals (vs. Buccaneers) 12. Mike Williams, Chargers (at Colts) 13. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (at Rams) 14. Garrett Wilson, Jets (vs. Jaguars) 15. Tee Higgins, Bengal (at Patriots) 16. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (at Cardinals) 17. Van Jefferson, Rams (vs. Broncos) 18. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (vs. Packers) 19. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (at Cowboys) 20. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (at Cardinals) 21. Chris Olave, Saints (at Browns) 22. Adam Thielen, Vikings (vs. Giants) 23. DJ Moore, Panthers (vs. Lions) 24. Gabriel Davis, Bills (at Bears) 25. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (at Jets) 26. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs (vs. Seahawks) 27. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (at 49ers) 28. Amari Cooper, Browns (vs. Saints) 29. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (vs. Raiders) 30. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns (vs. Saints) 31. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (at Rams)* 32. Allen Lazard, Packers (at Dolphins) 33. Zay Jones, Jaguars (at Jets) 34. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (vs Commanders) 35. Christian Watson, Packers (at Dolphins) 36. Marchioness Goodwin, Seahawks (at Chiefs) 37. Michael Pittman, Colts (vs. Chargers) 38. Darius Slayton, Giants (with Vikings) 39. Jakobi Meyers, Patriots (vs Bengal) 40. Isaiah McKenzie, Bills (at Bears) 41. Josh Palmer, Chargers (at Colts) 42. Marchioness Brown, Cardinals (vs. Buccaneers) 43. Drake London, Falcons (at Ravens) 44. Elijah Moore, Jets (vs. Jaguars) 45. Brandin Cooks, Texans (at Titans)* 46. ​​​​​​Ben Skowronek, Rams (vs. Broncos) 47. George Pickens, Steelers (vs Raiders) 48. Chris Moore, Texans (at Titans) 49. DJ Chark, Lions (at Panthers) 50. Russell Gage, Buccaneers (at Cardinals) 51. Tyler Boyd, Bengal (at Patriots) 52. Richie James, Giants (at Vikings) 53. Mack Hollins, Raiders (at Steelers) 54. KJ Osborn, Vikings (vs. Giants) 55. Treylon Burks, Titans (vs. Texans)* Tight ends 1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (vs. Seahawks) 2. Mark Andrews, Ravens (vs. Falcons) 3. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (at Cowboys)* 4. Dalton Schultz, Cowboys (vs. Eagles) 5. George Kittle, 49ers (vs Commanders) 6. Evan Engram, Jaguars (at Jets) 7. Juwan Johnson, Saints (at Browns) 8. Darren Waller, Raiders (at Steelers) 9. Dawson Knox, Bills (at Bears) 10. TJ Hockenson, Vikings (vs. Giants) 11. David Njoku, Browns (vs. Saints) 12. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (vs Raiders) 13. Greg Dulcich, Broncos (at Rams) 14. Noah Fant, Seahawks (at Chiefs) 15. Gerald Everett, Chargers (at Colts) 16. Tyler Conklin, Jets (vs. Jaguars) 17. Hayden Hurst, Bengal (at Patriots)* 18. Trey McBride, Cardinals (vs. Buccaneers) 19. Tyler Higbee, Rams (vs. Broncos) 20. Robert Tonyan, Packers (at Dolphins) 21. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins (vs. Packers) 22. Cole Kmet, Bears (vs. Bills) 23. Austin Hooper, Titans (vs. Texans) 24. Cade Otton, Buccaneers (at Cardinals) 25. Irv Smith Jr., Vikings (vs. Giants) 26. Hunter Henry, Patriots (vs Bengals) 27. Taysom Hill, Saints (near Browns) 28. Jordan Akins, Texans (at Titans) 29. Daniel Bellinger, Giants (with Vikings) 30. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers (at Cardinals) kickers 1. Graham Gano, Giants (at Vikings) 2. Daniel Carlson, Raiders (at Steelers) 3. Nick Folk, Patriots (vs Bengals) 4. Cameron Dicker, Chargers (at Colts) 5. Tyler Bass, Bills (at Bears) 6. Justin Tucker, Ravens (vs. Falcons) 7. Mason Crosby, Packers (at Dolphins) 8. Riley Patterson, Jaguars (at Jets) 9. Chase McLaughlin, Colts (vs. Chargers) 10. Joey Slye, Commanders (at 49ers) 11. Eddy Pineiro, Panthers (vs. Lions) 12. Greg Joseph, Vikings (vs. Giants) 13. Brett Maher, Cowboys (vs Eagles) 14. Jake Elliott, Eagles (at Cowboys) 15. Harrison Butker, Chiefs (vs. Seahawks) 16. Jason Myers, Seahawks (at Chiefs) 17. Greg Zuerlein, Jets (vs. Jaguars) 18. Mike Badgley, Lions (at Panthers) 19. Matt Gay, Rams (vs. Broncos) 20. Wil Lutz, Saints (at Browns) 21. Ryan Succop, Buccaneers (at Cardinals) 22. Evan McPherson, Bengal (at Patriots) 23. Jason Sanders, Dolphins (vs. Packers) 24. Brandon McManus, Broncos (at Rams) 25. Chris Boswell, Steelers (vs. Rams) 26. Cairo Santos, Bears (vs. Bills) 27. Matt Prater, Cardinals (vs. Buccaneers) 28. Younghoe Koo, Falcons (at Ravens) 29. Robbie Gould, 49ers (vs Commanders) 30. Randy Bullock, Titans (vs. Texans) 31. Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans (at Titans) 32. Cade York, Browns (vs. Saints) defenses 1. San Francisco 49ers (vs Commanders) 2. Baltimore Ravens (vs. Falcons) 3. Cleveland Browns (vs. Saints) 4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Cardinals) 5. Los Angeles Chargers (at Colts) 6. Tennessee Titans (vs. Texans) 7. Los Angeles Rams (vs. Broncos) 8. Denver Broncos (at Rams) 9. Buffalo Bills (at Bears) 10. Indianapolis Colts (vs. Chargers) 11. New York Jets (vs. Jaguars) 12. Cincinnati Bengals (at Patriots) 13. Detroit Lions (at Panthers) 14. Arizona Cardinals (vs. Buccaneers) 15. New York Giants (at Vikings) 16. Dallas Cowboys (vs. Eagles) 17. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Seahawks) 18. Jacksonville Jaguars (at Jets) 19. Houston Texans (at Titans) 20. Philadelphia Eagles (at Cowboys) 21. New Orleans Saints (at Browns) 22. New England Patriots (vs. Bengals) 23. Minnesota Vikings (vs. Giants) 24. Green Bay Packers (at Dolphins) 25. Seattle Seahawks (at Chiefs) 26. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Raiders) 27. Atlanta Falcons (at Ravens) 28. Chicago Bears (vs Bills) 29. Washington Commanders (at 49ers) 30. Las Vegas Raiders (at Steelers) 31. Miami Dolphins (vs. Packers) 32. Carolina Panthers (vs. Lions)

