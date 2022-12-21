Sunshine Coast hockey teams sponsor gifts for local families





Of the 40 families the Department of Children and Family Development is handing out Christmas hampers to the Sunshine Coast this year, 10 will be sponsored by local minor hockey teams.

It’s a hot story born out of an icy sport. The Ministry of Children and Family Development called Coastal reporter recently to share the story of local hockey teams committed to helping families in need. This year, of the 40 families on the Sunshine Coast to which the ministry is handing out Christmas hampers, 10 will be sponsored by local small hockey teams, said Jacquie Ostrosky, a team assistant at the Ministry of Children and Family Development. Small hockey teams started sponsoring hurdles 20 years ago, but participation declined, Ostrosky says. Then a few years ago, one of the hockey parents rekindled the interest and it snowballed. “Usually the team mom or the manager contacts us, and then we give them a family and give them wish lists,” says Ostrosky. “The family is anonymous, except for the gender and age of the children.” “And then they take care of a family for Christmas,” says Ostrosky. “Or sometimes it’s just a teenager. A hockey team just came in, there was $700 in gift cards for a teen. Seven teams sponsor through the ministry’s Gibsons office, three through the Sechelt office, Ostrosky says. “These kids, their parents can afford to let them play hockey and they have a lot of corporate sponsorship through the community,” says Ostrosky. “And it’s nice to know that the kids value the community and ultimately the teams give back.” Several other dedicated local organizations also sponsor packages, including RentalEquip; Howe Sound Pulp & Paper; Coastline Chiropractic; Aspen Wing and family; Bonnibrook Walking Group; Univore 119; Sunshine Coast Mental Health; Sechelt hospital staff; BA Blacktop and Anonymous.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastreporter.net/local-sports/they-provide-christmas-for-that-family-how-local-hockey-teams-step-up-for-community-6272907 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

