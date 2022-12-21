‘I raised the issue but they gagged me’: Indian cricketer in the absence of all-rounders | Cricket

As the Indian cricket team tries to recover from the disappointments of the Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup and the ODI series defeat to Bangladesh, they have a few issues that need to be addressed. The one on everyone’s mind is the rising number of injury concerns. A plethora of top Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami are currently sidelined indefinitely due to respective injuries, and the absence of some of them has cost India dearly.

But there is another concern that needs immediate attention, India’s team combinations. With so many options available, it’s clear that management is spoiled for choice, but the problem of abundance, as it’s famously known, has its own dangers. For example, during the T20 World Cup, India did not deviate from their stance and left their main leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal out of all matches.

The decision was criticized given that leg spinners from other countries such as Shadab Khan and Adil Rashid tasted huge success and were outstanding performers for Pakistan and England respectively. Instead, India R went ahead of Ashwin, hoping he would bid more with the bat. And while he did a few times, the majority will always disapprove of the decision to play Chahal for Ashwin.

That brings us to the question. What are the selection criteria. Does management choose players who are really good bowlers or those who can also contribute with the bat. With Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja being India’s two leading all-rounders, do we need more? In 2011, when India won the World Cup, players like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar could all turn their arms. But today, the utility’s all-rounders are gone. Veteran India spinner Amit Mishra weighed in on the subject and believes the team should sketch bowlers more for their bowling skills than their ability to overtake with the bat.

“It is absolutely true. I had raised this subject once but they silenced me. Choosing a bowler on the assumption that he will bat and score runs is no measure of an all-rounder. How many all-rounders do India have? You say we have Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja who both bowls and bats. Ashwin can also bat and Axar Patel too. How many all-rounders do you need?” Mishra said on Sports Tak.

“Each team has 2 all rounders along with part time bowlers and a main leg spinner who can take wickets. Bowlers win your matches. Until you take no wickets how do you win a match? Even if you score 300 runs but if you don’t have wicket-taking and main bowlers there’s no way you can win a match.”

Mishra said he was surprised to see Chahal not getting a single game while Ashwin was favored over him. The leg spinner has now missed playing back-to-back T20 World Cups, with India severely underperforming at both. Mishra added that he understood it would have been a big gamble to give Chahal a semi-final match right away, but believes he should have been part of the Playing XI in at least a few previous matches, such as the one against Zimbabwe and The Netherlands.

“I was a bit surprised. They should have let him play at least 1-2 games. I’m not saying that pushed him straight into the final or the semi-finals in the XI, but if they had given you a chance they would have can do.” seen how he bowls – the rhythm and all. They could have thought if he would have been a good option for them. It was important to play against him earlier,” he said.

“Whenever a leg spinner or a wrist spinner plays, he’s your wicket taker. The shorter the format, the more likely you are to pick wickets. If Chahal had played and given you 3/40, that would be the mindset.”