Iowa Football Recruiting: 5-star OT Kadyn Proctor flips dedication to Alabama
Death, taxes and Hawkeye fans getting their hearts ripped out at the very last minute.
The warning signs have been out for weeks, as Kadyn Proctor, a five-star offensive tackle based in Southeast Polk, has made visits to Oregon and back to Alabama. But program insiders have urged Iowa fans to RELAX and let the kid enjoy the process. He was close to Iowa and had already said publicly that he had multi-million dollar offers from programs when he first chose the Hawkeyes. The family atmosphere, playing with his friends and being close to home are important to him – not the money.
That apparently changed over the weekend when Proctor made a return visit to Tuscaloosa. Less than a week before signing day, the superstar tackle chose to make an unofficial visit to Alabama, meaning the Crimson Tide couldn’t foot the bill for the trip.
Again, he reportedly told staff through his agent (yes, that’s a thing for high-profile high school athletes in today’s world) that he was making the trip just for fun. There was nothing to worry about as he was fine with what the Hawkeyes had to offer from a NIL perspective (remember that in addition to the Swarm collective that pays out $1-2k per month to players who choose to participate engage in charitable work, there’s also Swarm Inc, which coordinates marketing deals with third parties for tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year) and most importantly, he wanted to come to Iowa for reasons totally beyond money.
The money had been there for months from Alabama and Oregon and others, and Proctor had not reneged on his promise. He had privately reiterated his commitment to friends, Iowa coaches, players, and others even on the morning he left for Tuscaloosa, but reports have indicated throughout that others close to him, including his mother, have insisted that Proctor started looking for the best financial package available now.
That was seen as a red flag by many, while others considered it a non-issue given reassurances from Proctor himself, as well as his agent. When he visited Eugene, few within the program seemed concerned, as it was made clear that he simply enjoyed the process, reassuring those in his circle who pushed him to take the money and actually take a little money (there are reports of the Ducks openly offering $100,000 to high-end prospects at both the prep and portal levels to visit).
That all changed when Proctor returned from Tuscaloosa on Sunday. Insiders’ tone went from relaxed to bewildered within hours. There was little time to get frustrated as the rug was completely pulled out from under the coaches and those around the program.
It became official on Tuesday.
After days of speculation, and in some cases hope among fans that Iowa still has a chance to counter Alabama’s reported $2 million bid, the door has officially slammed shut. The Jeep Proctor that had been running as part of a deal with Des Moines-based Deery Brothers has reportedly been returned and communications with Iowa staff have ceased. The ship has sailed and with it the best recruit the state has ever produced.
The question now is where the Hawkeyes go. Because Proctor had been so persuasive in his insistence that the money didn’t matter and Iowa was where he wanted to be, Hawkeye’s staff pushed for months to add additional tackle prospects and tell multiple talented prospects that they are full on the position. The Hawkeyes have been active in multiple positions in the transfer portal, but had not interacted with a single offensive lineman in the portal until Monday. a starter.
Now the staff continues to scramble at the last minute to fill a 68 335 pound gap at tackle. Fortunately, the loss of Proctor means that Iowa now has hundreds of thousands and perhaps a million dollars in NIL funds available to pursue portal goals at the position that could potentially have more of an impact on the team in 2023 than even a 5-star prospect could. have.
But no matter how you look at it, the loss of Kadyn Proctor is a major setback for a program that rarely puts prospects in the same stratosphere as the 5-star gear. One player doesn’t make or break a program, but this one certainly hurts.
