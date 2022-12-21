Tennis star Boris Becker remembers the loneliness in prison, friends

BERLIN (AP) Tennis great Boris Becker tearfully recounted the moment when the door of his one-person cell at Britain’s infamous Wandsworth Prison was first closed.

It was the loneliest moment I’ve ever had in my life, Becker said in an interview with German broadcaster SAT.1 that aired Tuesday.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was was sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illegally transferring large sums of money and concealing assets after he was declared bankrupt. Becker would normally have served half his sentence before being eligible for release, but was released early under an accelerated deportation program for foreigners.

Becker, who was deported to his native Germany on December 15said he prayed daily in the three weeks between his conviction and sentencing, aware there was a chance he wouldn’t get away with a suspended sentence.

Arriving at Wandsworth, Becker, 55, said he feared attacks by other inmates.

The many movies I’ve seen beforehand didn’t help, he said.

Becker said prison authorities seemed to have tried to ensure his safety by assigning him a single cell and getting three experienced inmates or hearers to guide him through his new life behind bars.

That included dealing with the lack of food, Becker said, as prison fare was largely limited to rice, potatoes and sauce. Sunday roasts consisted of a chicken leg, he said.

I felt hungry for the first time in my life, said Becker, who won the first multimillion-dollar game at age 17 as a player.

Violence was a problem, he said, telling of cases at Wandsworth and later at HMP Huntercombe where prisoners threatened to harm him until others intervened.

Known for his showmanship on the field, Becker said he immersed himself in Stoic philosophy while in prison and embraced the chance to teach fellow inmates math and English despite being German.

In November, fellow inmates managed to organize three chocolate cakes for his birthday, Becker said.

I have never experienced such solidarity in the free world, Becker said, adding that he intended to keep in touch with friends he made while in prison.

For Becker, who shot to fame at age 17 in 1985 when he became the first unseeded player to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon, the prison sentence was a severe blow.

When asked about the judge’s statement that Becker had shown no humility, he acknowledged in the interview that perhaps I should have been even clearer and more emotional during the trial.

Becker also admitted guilt.

Of course I was guilty,” he said of the four of the 29 charges he was convicted of.

Still, Becker said it could have ended much worse.

After retiring from professional tennis in 1999, the six-time Grand Slam champion has worked as a coach, TV pundit, investor and celebrity poker player.

Now he hopes to turn a new page and avoid the mistakes he made in the past, many of which he blamed on laziness and bad financial advice from others that led to his bankruptcy in 2017.

It’s up to me to keep walking that path and stay true to myself, he said. “I believe prison was good for me.

Becker said he and partner Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro are unlikely to stay in Germany, where privacy is difficult to maintain. Instead, he suggested Miami or Dubai could be his next home.

But the former world No. 1’s time away from the spotlight is unlikely to last long.

Organizers of the annual Berlinale said Tuesday that next year’s film festival will see the premiere of an as-yet-untitled documentary about Becker by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney, likely featuring the main character’s red carpet appearance.