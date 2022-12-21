Basketball and hockey teams are in action around area | Sport

GRAND RAPIDS Below you will find information about sporting events in this area:
GRAND RAPIDS The Grand Rapids High School girls’ basketball team ran past North Branch 72-29 in action on December 17.
The Thunderhawks led big after the first half 43-18 and they defeated North Branch 18 in the second half to cruise to victory.
Taryn Hamling connected with four 3-pointers to lead Grand Rapids with 24 points. Jessika Lofstrom scored 21 points while Amanda Scherping had eight, Sydney Burggraf six, Kate Jamtgaard and Reiley Leppanen four each, Braya LaPlant three and Hannah Hostetter two.
Ella Kuhlman had 20 points for North Branch.
The win puts Grand Rapids sixth in a row and is 6-2 on the season. It will be on its way in the Monticello Holiday Tournament with matches on Wednesday December 28 at 8pm against Monticello and Thursday December 29 with a match at 2.15pm against Rocori.
The loss drops North Branch to 2-5 on the season.
HILL CITY The Deer River High School boys’ basketball team ran past Hill City 83-34 in action on December 16 on the road.
The Warriors led 58-21 at the half and cruised to victory.
Cale Jackson scored 13 points to help Deer River score faster. Sam Rahier scored four 3-pointers to score 12, while Caiden Schjenken and Rhett Mundt also scored 12. Ethan Williams and Damien Cash both scored eight, Marcus Hinman, seven, and Colton Hemphill added six.
Easton Kingsley led Hill City by 15 points. Jacob Roper scored eight and Mathew Washburn added five.
The win now puts Deer River at 4-0 for the season. It played against Greenway on December 20 and will be at home against Barnum on Thursday, December 22 at 7:15 PM. It will compete in the Crosby-Ironton Tournament on December 28 and 30. In its first game, it will play against Crosby-Ironton on Wednesday, December 28 at 7:30 PM.
The defeat leaves Hill City 0–3 for the season. It played Blackduck on December 20 and will play in the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Holiday Tournament starting Wednesday, December 28, when it plays Win-E-Mac at 4 p.m.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 13, Caiden Schjenken 12, Ethan Williams 8, Marcus Hinman 7, Damien Cash 8, Nick Bakkedahl 3, Rhett Mundt 12, Sam Rahier 12, Thomas White 2, Colton Hemphill 6.
Hill City: Easton Kingsley 15, Jackson Kingsley 2, Mathew Washburn 5, Jacob Roper 8, Trevor Kingsley 4.
Total Violations: DR 13; HC 9; Dirty: None; 3-pointers: DR, Jackson, Hinman, Rahier 4; HC, none; Free Throws: DR 5-of-9; HC 7-of-9.
ISLE The Greenway High School girls’ basketball team lost to Spectrum in a December 17 playoff at Isle.
Results of the game were not available.
The loss leaves the Raiders 0-6 on the year. They played Mesabi East on December 20 and will host Hill City/Northland on Thursday, December 22 at 7:15 PM
The win improves Spectrum to 4-2 on the season.
DEER RIVER The Deer River High School girls’ basketball team defeated Nashwauk-Keewatin 60-51 on December 19.
At the halfway mark, Deer River led 38-24. The Spartans beat the Warriors in the second half by five points, but it wasn’t enough, as Deer River took the win.
Arionna Doerr scored 14 points to accelerate Deer River in scoring. Hannah Edwards and Constance Bowstring both scored 13 while Ella Storlie added 10.
Claire Clusiau scored 23 points to lead Nashwauk-Keewatin. Katie Kinkel counted 14 and Taylor Covier added six.
The win improves Deer River to 4-2 for the season. It played International Falls on December 20th and will then play in the Hoops For Hope Holiday Tournament in Ely. The Warriors will play their first game against Ely on Tuesday 27th December at 7pm and take on Wrenshall on Wednesday 28th December at 2.45pm.
The defeat drops Nashwauk-Keewatin to 1-4 for the season. It will be home for a 7:15pm game against Fond du Lac Ojibwe on Thursday, December 22, and will play in the Chisholm Holiday Tournament from December 27, with a 1:00pm game against Duluth Denfeld.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Claire Clusiau 23, Katie Kinkel 14, Taylor Covier 6, Alainna Evans 2, Kaitlin Olson 2, Katrinna Evans 2, Macarena Lopez 2.
Deer River: Arionna Doerr 14, Hannah Edwards 13, Constance Bowstring 13, Ella Storlie 10, Hemphill 4, Paige Nason 4, Belgarde 4.
HILL CITY The Bigfork High School girls’ basketball team defeated Hill City/Northland 57-37 on December 19.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork improves to 5-1 on the season. It travels to International Falls for a 7:15pm game on Thursday, December 22, then plays in a tournament in Ely. The Huskies take on Wrenshall at 2pm in their first game of the tournament and then play Cook County at 1pm on Wednesday 28 December in their second game of the tournament.
The defeat drops Hill City/Northland to 1-4 for the season. It played against Sebeka on December 20 and will be on the road at Greenway on Thursday December 22 for a 7:15pm game.
GRAND RAPIDS The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls’ hockey team ripped Hibbing/Chisholm 9-0 in action on December 16 in Grand Rapids.
Mercury Bischoff scored six goals to lead the GRG offense in the game. Cali Madsen, Kylie DeBay and Molly Pierce also scored goals for the Lightning. Kalle Reed had four assists, while Madsen and Pierce each added two assists to their goals.
Riley Toivonen registered the shutout in the nets for the Lightning when she kicked all eight shots at her.
Grave McDowell finished with 45 saves for Hibbing/Chisholm as GRG outscored the Bluejackets 54-8 in the game.
With the win, GRG improves to 6-4 for the season. It played in Duluth on December 20 and will be on its way to play in the Waiser Tournament in Edina later this month. It is scheduled to play Edina on Monday, December 26 at 7:15 PM in Edina.
The loss drops Hibbing/Chisholm to 4-6 this season.
First period: 1. GRG, Kylie DeBay (Cali Madsen), 1:58; 2. GRG, Madsen (DeBay, Mira Rajala), 8:14; 3. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Molly Pierce, Kalle Reed), 9:49; 4. GRG, Bischoff, 11:50; 5. GRG, Bischoff (DeBay), 13:57; 6. GRG, Bischoff (Reed, Pierce), 14:28
Second period: 7. GRG, Pierce (Reed, Abby Skelly), 2:46; 8. GRG, Bischoff (Madsen, Morgan Carsrud), 8:45.
Third Period: 9. GRG, Bischoff (Reed, Riley Toivonen), 15:12
Penalty Minutes: HC 1 for 2 minutes; GRG 2-for-6 minutes.
Keeper saves: Grace McDowell, HC, 19-19-745; Riley Toivonen, GRG, 3-0-58.
EDINA After the first game of the Edina Holiday Classic against Edina on December 15 was canceled due to bad weather, Grand Rapids lost 2-0 to Eden Prairie on December 16.
The game was a battle of goaltenders as no goals were scored in the first two periods. Eden Prairie scored the eventual game winner at 1:42 of the third period as Cole Saterdalen found the back of the net. John Kleis added another goal for Eden Prairie at 6:06 as Eden Prairie took the win.
Isaiah Paulnock recorded 17 stops to record the shutout in the nets for Eden Prairie. Myles Gunderson turned in another impressive performance for Grand Rapids as he finished with 34 stops.
The loss dropped the Thunderhawks to 6–2 for the season. Eden Prairie improves to 3-4 on the season.
First period: 1. No goals scored.
Second period: no goals.
Third Period: 1. EP, Cole Saterdalen (Tommy Moen, Andy Earl), 1:42; 2. EP, John Kleis (Tate Bloch), 6:06.
Penalty minutes: GR 2 for 4 minutes; EP 5-for-10 minutes.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 9-13-1234; Isaiah Paulnock, EP, 8-8-117.
EDINA In the second game of the Edina Tournament on December 17, the Grand Rapids High School boys’ hockey team lost 5-3 to Elk River/Zimmerman.
After a scoreless first period, Grand Rapids scored the lone goal of the second period when Blayne Mortenson turned on the red light.
In a wild third period, ERZ scored the first two goals of the period by Carter Davis and Cooper Anderson to take a 2-1 lead. But the Thunderhawks answered back with a pair of own goals as Gavin Forrest tied the game and Kyler Murray put them ahead with 7:10 left in the game.
But ERZ caught fire in the late stages as Matt Reinert tied the game with 5:48 left, and Kole Mears gave ERZ a 4-3 lead with a goal with only 56 seconds left in the game.
Davis scored into an empty net with 15 seconds remaining to clinch victory for ERZ.
Sam Stockman had 25 saves in the net for ERZ, while Myles Gunderson finished with 17 stops for Grand Rapids.
The loss drops Grand Rapids to 6-3 for the season. It played against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on December 20. It will host Duluth Denfeld on Thursday, December 22 at 7 p.m.
With the win, ERZ improves to 4-3 on the season.
First period: 1. No goals scored.
Second period: 1. GR, Blayne Mortenson (Will Stauffer), 16:22.
Third period: 2. ERZ. Carter Davis (Preston Holmes), 2:52; 3. ERZ, Cooper Anderson (Matt Reinert), 4:54; 4. GR, Gavin Forrest (Mortenson, Hayden Davis), 6:22; 5. GR, Kyler Miller (Gus Drennen, Stauffer), 9:50; 6. ERZ, Reinert (Blake Rinehart, Holmes), 11:12; 7. ERZ, Kole Mears (Davis), 4:04; 8, ERZ, Davis (Rinehart, Holmes), 16:45 (nl).
Penalty minutes: GR 1 for 2 minutes; ERZ 1-on-2 minutes.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 6-6-517; Sam Stockman, ERZ, 5-10-1025.
MOND The Greenway High School boys’ hockey team defeated Mound Westonka 7-3 in a street pitch on December 17.
The Raiders took a 3-0 lead after the first period thanks to goals from Jacques Villenueve, Aden Springer and Ashton Sanderson.
Jackson Henningsgaard scored early in the second period to cut the greenway lead to 3-1, but unanswered goals from Raiders Carter Cline, Matthew Hannah and Villenueve increased the greenway lead to 6-1. August Novack scored a power play goal for Mound Westonka with seven seconds left in the period as the Raiders took a 6-2 lead in the final period.
Thomas Vekich scored for Greenway in the third period, while Novack scored his second goal for Mound Westonka.
Derek Gibeau had 27 saves for Greenway while Mason Evenson also had 27 saves for Mound Westonka.
With the win, Greenway is now 2-4 in the season. It’s next action will be on Wednesday 28 December, with a 6pm home game against Cambridge-Isanti. It will then play Delano in another home game at 6pm on Thursday, December 29.
The loss leaves Mound Westonka at 2-6 for the season.
First period: 1. G, Jacques Villenueve, 3:42 (sh); 2. G, Aden Springer (Matthew Hannah), 8:32; 3.G, Ashton Sanderson, 12:56.
Second period: 4. MW, Jackson Henningsgaard, 1:29; 5. G, Carter Cline (Max Gangl), 3:52; 6.Hanna (Sanderson), 13:27; 7.G, Villenueve (Thomas Vekich, Cline), 14:53; 8. MW, August Novack (Joseph Pouchnik), 16:53 (pp).
Third period: 9. G, Vekich (Villenueve), 12:28; 10. MW, Novack (Drake Whitmore), 15:34.
Penalty Minutes: G 3 for 6 minutes; MG 2-for-7 minutes.
Keeper saves: Derek Gibeau, G, 8-10-927; Bricklayer Evenson, MW, 8-10-927.
BEMIDJI The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls’ wrestling team placed ninth out of 17 teams in the Bemidji Blue Ox Girls Tournament on December 17.
Jovanna Volker of Nashwauk-Keewatin took first place in the 132-pound division when she pinned Tori Bahr of Bemidji in 3:22 in the championship game.