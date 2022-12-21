Sports
The presidents of the Uganda Table Tennis Association make modest appeals to lawmakers
Overview:
Jjagwe revealed to MPs on the ad hoc committee set up to investigate the activities of the National Council of Sports (NCS) that the table tennis association has managed to weather the storm and operate amid several challenges such as limited funding, lack of sufficient game equipment, shortage of, among other things, professional full-time staff.
The President of the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA), Robert Jjagwe, welcomes the strong focus that the Parliament of Uganda has shown towards improving sports, especially table tennis in this country.
During their tour of the UTTA Headquarters at Access Building along Rubaga Road in Kampala, the MPs led by Bukomansibi County MP, Hon. Geofrey Ssolo Kayemba, Hon. Agnes Acibu, Hon. Margaret Makhoha and Hon Iddi Isabirye.
Jjagwe praised the initiative of MPs to visit the Table Tennis grounds, the first gesture taken to identify their key needs and shortcomings and witness their own activities firsthand.
Our sincere thanks to the Hon. Members of Parliament who visited our modest, small but beautiful Table Tennis Office. They became the first official government delegation to visit our office since its inception, Jjagwe noted.
supplications:
He politely asked for the necessary help to aid in the growth of the game with more funds to enable the recruitment of professional staff to set up a proper secretariat, pay monthly rent and organize better leagues.
The MPs witnessed that, even without professional staff in a professional secretariat, we are able to run all the necessary documents, activities, developments and competitions quite impressively and well documented. We do our job so dedicatedly with no monthly pay. We have been able to set up an impressive office without any support for this from any source. We have asked them to help us improve the allocation of the table tennis budget so that we can afford to pay for a professional secretariat to make the sport much more professional with full-time paid staff.
Robert Jjagwe, President Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA)
Shadow sports minister in the opposition government, Hon Kayemba, told Kawowo Sports that the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) is one of those sports organizations that the MPs have visited for fact-finding missions and the findings will soon be released in a detailed report.
Korfball, football and boxing are the sports that the MPs visited to discover their activities first hand.
We were able to visit the various sports federations and associations to see with our own eyes how they work. We have been able to see the challenges and good things. All of this will be captured in a detailed report with key facts and bold recommendations.
Hon Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo, Member of Parliament for Bukomansimbi South
Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) manufactures their own gaming tables, an initiative welcomed by legislators.
The MPs were also extremely impressed with our massive equipment manufacturing project where all equipment shown to them was 100% Ugandan made and of impressive standards and durability. We are very grateful for your visit and your kind words of encouragement and support for our achievements and projects that Jjagwe has added.
The National Council of Sports (NCS) is under intense pressure from the Parliament of Uganda to explain accountability and governance issues. The MPs’ report will be made public shortly.
