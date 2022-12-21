NDSU Wrestling falls short at No. 10 Missouri





COLUMBIA, Mo. The No. 15 North Dakota State wrestling team fell to the road at No. 10 Missouri 28-11 to open Big 12 Tuesday night at the Hearnes Center. Missouri (3-2, 2-0 Big 12) got off to a strong start on 141 as #4 Allan Hart held onto #8 Dylan Droegemüller in 26 seconds to open the dual. Kelly’s march appeared to be in a good position to respond for the Bison (4-2, 0-1 Big 12) at 149 pounds, but #8 Brock Mauller secured a late takedown to win 3-2 and Missouri 9 -0 to set up. At 157 pounds, #4 Jared Frank responded with a takedown in a sudden win to win 4-2 against #13 Jarrett Jacques to score the first team points of the dual for North Dakota State. Michael Caliendo would then step forward and challenge the defending champion, #1 Keegan O’Toole at 165 pounds, recording the first two takedowns before finally falling 15-8 in the third. Missouri would add another win to close out the first half as #11 Peyton Mocco would get a reversal to start the second and end up being pinned Gifts Sax to give Missouri an 18-2 lead at the break. The Bison would be deducted a team point in the 174-pound contest for a late challenge. coming out of the break, DJ Parker would fall to Colton Hawks by 184 pounds in a key decision, 11-2. Parker got Hawks on his back several times, but couldn’t convert any of them into backup points. Owen Pentz would then fall to #1 Rocky Elam by an 8-1 decision, sealing the double victory for the Tigers. In the heavyweight contest, Juan Mora fought #8 Zach Elam and got a takedown in the third, but ran out of time and fell 5-3 despite the late momentum. After Carlos Negrete won by forfeit of 125 pounds, McGwire Midkiff ended the night with Bison winning as he used a late takedown in the third inning to beat Eric Lovelace 8-6. The Bison are off until the New Year as the state of North Dakota will send a strong group to Chattanooga, Tennessee on January 1-2 for the Confederate scuffle. Full results:

#10 Missouri 28, #15 North Dakota State 11

Tuesday December 20, 2022 | Hearnes Center | Columbia, Mo. 141: #4 Allan Hart (MIZ) on #8 Dylan Droegemüller (NDSU) (Fall 0:26); MIZ 6-0

149: #8 Brock Mauller (MIZ) over Kelly’s march (NDSU) (December 3–2); MIZ 9-0

157: #4 Jared Frank (NDSU) on #13 Jarrett Jacques (MIZ) (SV-1 4-2); MIZ 9-3

165: #1 Keegan O`Toole (MIZ) on #12 Michael Caliendo (NDSU) (December 15–8); MIZ 12-3

174: #11 Peyton Mocco (MIZ) over Gifts Sax (NDSU) (Fall 3:20); MIZ 18-2

184: Colton Hawks (MIZ) passed DJ Parker (NDSU) (MD 11-2); MIZ 22-2

197: #1 Rocky Elam (MIZ) on #27 Owen Pentz (NDSU) (8–1 Dec); MIZ 25-2

285: #8 Zach Elam (MIZ) over Juan Mora (NDSU) (December 5–3); MIZ 28-2

125: #27 Carlos Negrete Jr. (NDSU) on Unknown (MIZ) (forfeit); MIZ 28-8

133: McGwire Midkiff (NDSU) on Eric Lovelace (MIZ) (December 8-6); MIZ 28-11

*NDSU deducted team points for Delayed Challenge – Checking Mat Penalty During 174 Pound Game.

