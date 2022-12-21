Coach Prime adds 10 to football staff

BOULDER The University of Colorado has added 10 new coaches to its football staff, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders announced Tuesday, nine position coaches and a director of quality control.

Join Coach Prime from Jackson State Brett Bartolone (wide receivers), Tim Brewer (tight ends), Gary “Vlo” Harrell (assistant head coach/running backs), Andre Hart (linebackers), Kevin Mathijs (corner backs), and Dennis Thurman (director of defense quality control). Also join the staff Charles Kelly (defensive coordinator/security), Sean Lewis (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Bill O’Boyle (line of attack) and Nick Williams (defensive ends). Lewis and O’Boyle join the staff from Kent State, where Lewis was the head coach, Kelly came from Alabama, where he was the assistant defensive coordinator, and Williams from Texas A&M.

These 10 coaches have collectively coached more than 2,000 games as full-time coaches for 41 different teams, including 11 different Power 5 settings for a combined 56 seasons and on six NFL teams for a combined 22 seasons. The group has 192 seasons of full-time coaching experience, including four coaches with a total of 19 seasons as head coach and the group has an additional 49 seasons as offensive or defensive coordinator. They were part of 40 10-win seasons, coached in 59 bowl games, won 27 conference championships, and made the NFL, FCS, and FBS playoffs 21 times. Together they have coached more than 350 all-conference players and 85 All-Americans at every level of college football.

Last season, Bartalone was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Jackson State and has quickly worked his way up the coaching ranks. He has seven years of experience and has also coached at Nevada, Carleton College, St. Lawrence and Whitter College. In the past three seasons, he has coached quarterbacks to earn Player of the Year honors, twice with Carson Strong at Nevada in the Mountain West and last season with Shedeur Sanders at Jackson State in the SWAC.

Playing at Washington State under Mike Leach as a member of his first drafting class, he led the Cougars in completing his first season, earning Freshman All-America honors before injuries derailed his playing career. He benefited from learning under the creator of the Air Raid strike and worked as a student coach while graduating from the school in 2016.

Brewster also comes to Coach Prime from Jackson State, where he was the tight-line coach for the 2022 season. He has more than 30 years of coaching experience, including four years as a collegiate head coach and five years as an NFL assistant coach. Colorado is the seventh Power 5 program for which he is being coached.

Prior to Jackson State he was at Florida from 2020-21 where he helped Kyle Pitts win the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end before becoming the highest drafted tight end in NFL history at No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the head coach at Minnesota from 2007-10 and has also coached at Florida State, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Texas and Texas A&M. He has coached two Mackey Award winners and also taught award-winning Nick O’Leary with the Seminoles in 2014.

Affectionately known as “The Flea,” Harrell joins Coach Prime from Jackson State, where he coached the running backs for the past three seasons. He has also coached at Alabama State, Bowie State, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, his alma mater Howard in two separate stints, Morgan State and Texas Southern.

He played collegiately with Howard from 1990-93, was an assistant coach from 2002-03 and the head coach from 2011-16. He had a five-year professional career, including two in the NFL with the New York Giants.

Hart also comes to Coach Prime from Jackson State, where he was the linebackers coach for the past three seasons. On3 Sports honored him as one of 30 National Assistant Coaches whose stock rises in November 2022. He helped flip the JSU defense and in 2022, Jackson State led the FCS in total defense, scoring defense, passing defense, passing efficiency defense, sacks, and third down defense. He coached Aubrey Miller to SWAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2022.

Prior to joining Jackson State, Hart was the head coach of Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hills, Texas where he started as defensive coordinator for two years and then became head coach, leading the team to three consecutive TAPPS state championships and a TCAL . National Championship. He was 22-4 as head coach and 47-5 overall in four years at TC Cedar Hills.

Kelly comes to Colorado from Alabama, where he has been the associate defensive coordinator for the past four seasons, during which time the Crimson Tide posted a 47-6 record and won the 2020 National Championship with a perfect 13-0 record. He has also coached at Florida State, Georgia Tech, Henderson State, Jacksonville State, Nicholls State and Tennessee. Since 2013, working primarily for Jimbo Fisher at Florida State and Nick Saban at Alabama, he has helped those two programs to a 101-19 record with two undefeated seasons, three Rose Bowls along with an Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl and Sugar Bowl appearance.

He graduated from Auburn and after three years of high school coaching, returned to Auburn as a graduate assistant to begin his collegiate coaching career before earning his first full-time job at Jacksonville State in 1994.

Lewis comes to Colorado from Kent State, where he was the head coach for five years from 2018 to 2022. The youngest head coach in the FBS when hired, his “FlashFAST” offense yielded 606.5 yards and 49.8 points per game in 2020, leading the nation in both categories, and set Kent State records in 2021 for plays, yards, first downs, rushing yards and passing yards while posting the fourth best offense in the FBS and the top ranked non-service academy rush.

He also had stops in Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Illinois, Nebraska Omaha and Syracuse and has been coached on four bowl games, two conference championship teams, had two 10-win seasons and two playoff appearances at the FCS level.

Mathis, a former NFL standout, was with Coach Prime at Jackson State all three seasons and, like Hart, helped transform the defense into one of the best in the national level, leading the FCS in total defense, scoring defense, passing defense, passing efficiency defense, sacks and third down defense in 2022. Jackson State, coach of the secondary, has led the nation in pass efficiency defense for the past two seasons.

Prior to Jackson State, Mathis was the defensive coordinator at Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hills, Texas, helping that team win three straight TAPPS championships and a TCAL national championship. He played 10 seasons in the NFL and made his first NFL breakthrough with the Dallas Cowboys alongside Coach Prime. He played 115 NFL games with a career-high 11 interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He is a member of the Texas A&M Commerce City Hall of Fame having earned All-America honors three times.

Joining Lewis, O’Boyle hails from Kent State, where he spent the past five seasons leading the offensive line and guiding the group responsible for the offensive success the Golden Flashes put together. Prior to teaming up with Lewis, O’Boyle has been coaching college ball since 1987 with stops in Chadron State, Colorado Mesa, Southern Illinois, South Dakota and Western Illinois.

He had a 13-year career at Chadron State, starting as an offensive assistant before being promoted to offensive coordinator and eventually head coach from 2005-11. In addition to his six-year experience as a head coach, he has been the offensive coordinator for three teams for seven years.

Thurman also comes to Coach Prime from Jackson State, where he served as defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. Like Hart and Mathis, he helped turn the defense there into one of the best on the national level, leading the FCS in total defense, scoring defense, passing defense, passing defense, sacks, and third down defense in 2022.

Prior to Jackson State, Thurman spent 17 seasons in the NFL with the Phoenix Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He also coached at his alma mater, Southern California, for eight seasons from 1993-2000. A two-time consensus All-American at USC, he was drafted to the NFL and played nine seasons for the Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals, appearing in 137 games and finishing his career with 36 interceptions.

Williams joins Coach Prime’s staff from Texas A&M, where he served as a defensive analyst for the past two seasons while working with the defensive linemen. Prior to that, he was a student assistant and graduate assistant at Georgia for three years. One of the top recruiters in the country, he had a hand in recruiting two first-class teams for the Bulldogs in 2018 and ’20, then again for the Aggies in 2022.

He played collegiately in Georgia and North Alabama before playing in the Canadian Football League and Arena Football.