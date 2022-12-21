Maeve Boston and Sophia Brown were a solid scoring duo for O’Hara – PA Prep Live

In addition to Notre Dame’s Player of the Year Saylor Milone, the All-Delco team includes:

Maeve Boston, Cardinal OHara: The senior midfielder and two-time All-Delco selection was part of a solid 1-2 scoring streak with Sofia Brown. She was just as good at finding her teammates as she was at getting the ball in the cage. She scored 12 goals and 19 assists to help the Lions go undefeated in the Catholic League (8-0), 16-6 overall and win the District 12 Class 3A title. Boston scored the game-winning goal in a 1–0 overtime victory over Archbishop Carroll in the regular season. Two-time MVP of the Catholic League, Boston will continue her hockey career with Villanova.

Sophia Brown, Cardinal OHara: Brown was the other half of that pairing with Boston. She led the Lions with 20 goals and also dished out seven assists. She was a strong defensive presence for OHarara, using her speed and stick skills to thwart many an opposition stampede. A two-time first-team All-Catholic selection, the senior midfielder will continue her hockey career with West Chester, who reached the Semifinals of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Charly Bruder, Episcopal Academy: The Churchwomen scored 62 goals this season, Bruder had 28 of those goals, including more than 10 game winners to earn All-Inter-Ac honors for the second year in a row. She scored the winning goal against Notre Dame to give EA a share of the Inter-Ac League title. She also went 75 yards to equalize in a 3-2 defeat to the mighty Hill School in the PAISAA final. The two-time All-Delco and senior midfielder was selected by Max Field Hockey as one of the top 50 players in the class of 2023. She will participate in the U.S. field hockey U-18 selection camp and will continue her career at NCAA Division I champion North Carolina.

Alex De Cain, Radnor: Still a sophomore, DeCain is already a two-year starter for the Raptors and a two-time first-team All-Central League selection. A tough, aggressive player, she led an offense that took Radnor to a third-place finish in the Central League and the District 1 Class 2A tournament, giving the Raptors their first trip to the PIAA playoffs since 2009. DeCain led Radnor with 33 goals and 11 assists and was named by Max Field Hockey as one of the 100 Greatest Players to Watch in the Class of 2025.

Lauren DeRose, Agnes Irwin: A top-level defenseman, DeRose anchored the backline for the Owls while also seeing time in midfield. A two-time All-Delco and Inter-Ac pick, she was selected by Max Field Hockey as one of the Top 50 Players in the Class of 2023 and is a member of the U.S. U-18 national team along with Bruder, and will attend are the USA Rise U-19 selection camp. Made four goals and four assists for the Owls and will continue her hockey career in Iowa.

Riley Gallagher, Garnet Valley: A four-year varsity starter who did not make the field for the Jaguars. The senior midfielder mainly played on the right but also saw some time on the left. Earned first-team All-Central League honors for the third straight year and also first-team Class 3A All-State recognition. Gallagher was the primary hitter at corners and finished the season with 10 goals and 10 assists to lead the Jags to a second-place finish in the league. She’s committed to playing hockey at Temple.

Sienna Golden, Archbishop Carroll: One of the best finishers in the county, the junior forward led the Patriots with 48 goals, including seven in a 10-0 victory over Bonner & Prendergast. A two-time All-Catholic selection, Golden provided an offense that led the Patriots to their second consecutive Catholic League title and fifth consecutive District 12 Class 2A championship. She has committed to play hockey at Ohio State.

Courtland Schumacher, Archbishop Carroll: It is easy to understand why Schumacher was selected as the team’s MVP. She was the driving force behind a team that won the Catholic League title for the second straight year and the District 12 Class 2A crown for the fifth consecutive season. Schumacher came through when the Patriots needed it most. Her goal 4:45 into the game was the difference as Carroll defeated OHara 1-0 for the Catholic League title. A year earlier, she set up Grace O’Neill’s winning goal in extra time in the PCL final. Schumacher finished with 10 goals and nine assists and plans to play at Fairfield University.

Alana Poole, Garnet Valley: Drexel gets a good one in Poole. The senior and three-year varsity performer was a rock in the cage in helping the Jaguars (16-4, 10-1 Central League) finish second in the league behind perennial heavyweight Conestoga. Poole posted 0.61 goals against average and a 77 percent success rate during the regular season. She was even better in the postseason, stopping 87 percent of the shots coming her way in the District 1 Class 3A tournament. Poole finished the season with an overall save percentage of 80.73, stopping 88 of 109 shots.

Maeve Seeger, Notre Dame: You name it and Seeger did it for the Irish. Need someone to push the ball forward? The junior midfielder/defender was quite capable of that. Do you want her to fall back on the defensive? She was just so comfortable in that role. Her versatility made her so valuable to the Irish in their pursuit of a share of the Inter-Ac League title. A two-time All-Delco and All-Inter-Ac selection, Seeger posted four goals and three assists while serving as one of Notre Dames’ captains.

Alexis Ventresca, Episcopal Academy: The senior midfielder hasn’t put up flashy numbers, but she’s been a steady force for the Churchwomen throughout her four-year varsity career on offense and defense. Ventresca scored four goals, provided three assists and made one defensive save. Two of those helpers secured a 3-2 victory over District 1 Class 2A champions Villa Maria. However, it was her leadership on and off the field that set her apart and earned her the team’s leadership award. She will play lacrosse at Northwestern.