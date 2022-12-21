Sports
Quest Holiday Sale discounts Bonelab, Iron Man, Resident Evil and more
The Meta Quest ‘Season of Savings’ Sale is live now, offering deep discounts between bundles and individual games.
As with previous holidays, Meta announced another sale for select Meta Quest content just in time for Christmas. With discounts of up to 50%, several discounts are noticeably higher than we last saw during the Halloween 2022 sale. There’s also the usual mix of bundles, covering different genres and themes. And before you ask; yes, that includes the now standard Vader Immortal Packthis time priced at $19.49.
There’s the Hands up! business suit with Fruit Ninja, Hand Physics Lab and The Thrill of the Fight for $20.99. Survival Adventures Pack includes Arizona Sunshine, Green Hell VR, and Into the Radius for $62.99. Gamechangers pack is a sports bundle that includes 2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL-STAR, Creed: Rise to Glory, and GOLF+ for $44.99. Adrenaline Rush Pack combines Contractors, Eleven Table Tennis and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners for $51.99. Then you have the Nerves of steel package with Job Simulator, Pistol Whip and Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street for $42.99.
Finishing this is the Team Tactics Pack with Onward and Population: One for $32.99, in addition to several ‘Duo Packs’ containing Quest games and their sequels. Here you have The climbing package and Red Matter Pack for $32.99 each, I expect you to die package and Moss suit for $29.99 each, and the Fighter aircraft suit for $23.99. As for the individual highlights, you can find decent discounts even on more recent Quest games, such as:
YOUcan view the full list of discounted games herewith the Season of Savings sale running until December 26. There are also daily deals, which are available at the time of writing Walkabout mini golf. YYou’ll have to check these every day, but if you’re also looking for discounts on PC VR, this is the year Steam winter sale goes live on December 22.
