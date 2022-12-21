History in Boise: Football rolls past San Jose State, 41-27, to win the famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Quotes after the game (pdf).

BOISE, Idaho (EMUEagles.com)

The Eastern Michigan University football team officially takes home a championship trophy after defeating the San Jose State University football team, 41-27, in the 26th annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, played today, December 20, at the Albertsons Stadium in Boise Idaho.

Eastern (9-4, 5-3 MAC) trailed 13-0 to start the game and scored an incredible 33 unanswered points between the middle of the first and the beginning of the third quarter to take control of the game. and earn his ninth win of the season and first bowl-game win since 1987.

Quarterback Taylor Powell (Fayetteville, Ark.-Fayetteville-Troy) earned Famous Idaho Potato Bowl’s Most Valuable Player honors after going 18-for-30 for 298 yards, scoring two touchdowns in the win.

Senior run back Samson Evans (Crystal Lake, Ill.-Prairie Ridge-Iowa) a total of 82 rushing yards on 25 carries for two touchdowns for the Green and White. Colleague back Jaylon Jackson (Burleson, Texas-Centennial-Lamar) a total of 54 rushing yards, including a 31-yard touchdown run to push Eastern past SJSU.

On the outside, junior Darius Lassiter (Chandler, Ariz.-Lawrence Free State (Can.)-Butler) hauled in six passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns to lead the receiving corps. He is only the 16th player to go over 100 yards in the air in the history of the bowling game.

Defensive, defensive back Joshua Scott (Antioch, California-Deer Valley-City College of San Francisco) a total of four pass breakups, the second-most in single-game EMU history, and an interception for the Eagles. Further senior Russell Vaden IV (Louisville, Kentucky-Moore) grabbed an interception to seal the game for the Eagles as a senior linebacker Lucas Cameron (Kokomo, Ind.-Kokomo) added an interception for the green-white defense.

How it happened

At 13-2, the Eagles developed four touchdown drives before the break, including a bowl-record 96-yard drive that spanned 13 plays and ended with a one-yard touchdown pass from Powell to Lassiter.

Two of the Eastern Michigan scoring streaks started thanks to an interception, one to Cameron and Scott. Evans hit a pair of touchdowns on the ground in the first half.

San Jose State marched 59 yards in just over a minute to score the first points of the game. Junior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro found the end zone on a 27-yard dash to cover the three-play opening possession.

The Spartans defeated the Eagles 14–11 in the second half, as Cordeiro threw a pair of 17-yard touchdowns to senior wide receivers Nick Nash and Isaiah Hamilton. Cordeiro finished 26-for-44 for 366 yards and four touchdowns (three passes, one rush).

Game notes

Trailing 13-0 with just over seven minutes on the clock, EMU’s special teams came out big. Junior Sterling miles (West Bloomfield, Mich.-West Bloomfield-Cincinnati) broke through to block his third PAT attempt of the season, his and the team’s first since blocking a point-after at Ball State, Oct. 22. He has the only three PAT blocks for the team this season, and three of four during the Chris Crighton was (2014-Pres.).

Miles’ blocked punt was returned 97 yards for a touchdown by Junior Tristin Hines (Milan, Mich.-Milan). It was the first PAT to return for a score for Eastern Michigan since then Ryan Downard also ran a blocked PAT back for a 97-yard score against the University of Michigan, October 6, 2007.

The Eastern Michigan offense used the momentum of the special team unit to pull themselves back into the game on their third offensive possession. The Eagles used a seven-play, 74-yard drive capped by a one-yard Evans touchdown to find the wages. The touchdown was Evans’ career-best 14th of the season.

The EMU scoring unit brought another scoring drive on the first touch of the ball in the second quarter. The Eagles used 13 plays to march 96 yards to find the end zone once again. That score, the longest of the season for Eastern Michigan in terms of yards, gave EMU its first lead of the game, 15–13.

EMU’s 96-yard scoring drive was capped by a one-yard Lassiter touchdown reception. The catch was Lassiter’s third touchdown of the season and capped a four-reception drive for the freshman Eagle. The four receptions tied for the second-best single-game total this season for Lassiter.

The Eastern Michigan defense came out well in numerous places in the first half. After a critical fourth down stop to start the second quarter, it was Cameron who racked up his first career interception. Just one possession later, Scott added his third interception of the season. The three interceptions give EMU multiple picks in a game for the fourth time this season, the most four Chris Crighton led team (2014-Pres.). The trio of picks reaches a season high for the Eagles (3 – Akron, Nov. 8; 3 – Central Michigan, Nov. 25).

Evans added another rushing score with just under five minutes remaining in the second quarter. The touchdown was his second of the game, giving him his career-best fifth multi-score game of the season.

Lassiter added his second score of the game, a 28-yard grab, with only 55 seconds left in the second quarter. Coming into the game, Lassiter had never recorded a multi-score game and only had two total touchdowns.

EMU was up 21 points in the second quarter of today’s game. Eastern scored 21 points in one frame only once this season, against Western Michigan on October 8.

Eastern scored 33 unanswered points between the first and third quarters of today’s game. That tally is the most for the team in any game this season.

EMU scored its first points of the third quarter as a sophomore kicker Jesús Gómez (Puebla, Mexico-Prepa Tec Puebla) drilled a 51-yard field goal with 8:23 on the clock. The punt was his second-longest of the season, just four yards behind his Ball State EMU record of 55 yards. Gómez is 2-of-3 from over 50 yards this season.

Jackson used a 31-yard touchdown run to give EMU a 41–20 lead in the third quarter. It was Jackson’s second rushing score of the season and his third total (kick return touchdown vs. University of Buffalo, September 24). Jackson finished with 54 yards on the ground on seven buckets.

Vaden IV sealed Eastern’s win with his first interception of the 2022 campaign. The pick is his fourth of his collegiate career, as he earned three in the 2021 season.

San Jose State entered the game having only scored six runs all season. Tonight Eastern Michigan forced them to three. It was the fourth game this season, and the second in a row, in which EMU forced turnover three times.

Historical notes

With today’s win, Eastern Michigan clinched its second postseason win. EMU’s first bowl game win against the same San Jose State Spartans in the 1987 California Raisin Bowl.

Eastern Michigan finished with exactly nine wins in a season for the first time ever in 2022, officially finishing with the school’s second-best win total in the program’s 131-year history. Eastern’s best season came in 1987, when the team won 10 games.

With the victory over San Jose State, EMU defeated its eighth Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent during the 2022 campaign. That tally is the second-highest single-season tally in program history (FBS officially established in 1978); only the 1987 team achieved the same number with eight FBS wins during the nine-win regular season.

Miles’ blocked PAT marks just the second blocked punt in a bowl game for Eastern Michigan. The first was a blocked punt against Georgia Southern University, December 15, 2018. In addition, the returned PAT for a score by Hines is the first such play in EMU postseason history.

Eastern’s 96-yard scoring run is officially the longest in the 26-year history of the Famous IdahoPotato Bowl. The previous record was a 92-yard scoring run set by Western Michigan University, which they completed against the Air Force Academy during the 2014 edition of the bowl game.

Eastern Michigan’s 30 points in the first half is a record in the famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Three previous participants (San Diego State University, 2013; University of Maryland, 2008; University of Idaho, 1998) held the previous record of 28.

Evans’ score in the second quarter was historic in many ways. His second rushing touchdown of the game tied the Eastern Michigan postseason record. Prior to the score, no EMU player had rushed for multiple scores in a postseason bowl since Bob Foster scored a pair in the 1987 California Bowl. In addition, the score was the 29th in Evans’ career, taking him to the came second on the all-time total touchdowns list at Eastern. He’s only two behind Garry Patton (1984-87) for the all-time record.

Eastern Michigan added another to its list of “firsts” under Creighton. With his appearance in today’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Eastern officially made four consecutive bowl appearances (not including 2020 COVID-shortened season) for the first time in program history.

Lassiter etched his name in the famed Idaho Potato Bowl record book in today’s game. With his 108 yards on six receptions, he became the 16th player to receive more than 100 yards in the bowl’s 26-year history.

Gómez’s 51-yard field goal in the third quarter ties the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl record. Two other players Brandon Tallon (University of Nevada, 2019), ed Michael Cklamovski (Northern Illinois University, 2010), have also hit from the same distance.

Scott finished the game with four pass breakups in today’s game. That is the second highest number in a single game in EMU history (record held since 1998). The record, five, was recorded by Andrew Brooksagainst Southeast Missouri State University, September 1, 2001. Four pass breakups have occurred just once prior to today’s game.