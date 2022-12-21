A review by Anshida K, Ranjith Ram :: SSRN

Connect with us

A review by Anshida K, Ranjith Ram

 


Posted: Dec 21, 2022


Date written: December 8, 2022

Abstract

Cricket is one of the most watched and loved sports in the world today. With the increasing craze for cricket, different countries are taking part in different tournaments, competitions held all over the world. Since each player has a responsibility to perform at their best, it is important to understand the game well. Recognizing and classifying different batting shots played in cricket plays a notable role in context-based advertising generation. It is applied in the automatic generation of text comments. Detecting cricket shots based on its characteristics will help sports analysts and coaches to understand the game properly. This review article analyzed various techniques that can be used for shot classification, such as motion vectors and neural networks. Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) and Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) together can extract the spatial and temporal features of the videos. Researched the performance of different methodologies with transfer learning technique.

Keywords: Batting Shots, Motion Vector, Support Vector Machine (SVM), Neural Networks, CNN, RNN, Transfer Learning


