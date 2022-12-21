Buffs officially announces the hiring of technical staff – BuffZone

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff may need some time to adjust to life in Boulder, but many of them don’t have to learn how to work together.

On Tuesday, CU officially announced several members of Sanders’ staff, many of whom are joining him from Jackson State. Sanders was inducted as head coach of CU on December 4 after three seasons with Jackson State.

Of the nine on-field assistants announced Tuesday, five are from JSU: Brett Bartolone (receivers), Tim Brewster (tight ends), Gary Harrell (assistant head coach/running backs), Andre Hart (linebackers), and Kevin Mathis (cornerbacks). ). CU also announced that Dennis Thurman, Jackson State’s defensive coordinator for the past three years, will be director of quality control for defense with the Buffs.

In addition, CU announced the hirings of Charles Kelly (defensive coordinator/safeties), Sean Lewis (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Bill OBoyle (offensive line), and Nick Williams (defensive targets).

Most of the staff expansions have been reported by BuffZone in recent weeks, but were only announced by CU on Tuesday. CU is still finalizing its defensive line coach.

A selection of the newcomers:

Charles Kelly: Associate defensive coordinator and safety coach with Alabama for the past four seasons. Prior to that, he was a special teams coordinator and safety coach at Tennessee (2018) and spent five seasons (2013-17) at Florida State, the last four of which were as the Seminoles defensive coordinator. Was part of national championship teams at Alabama (2020) and Florida State (2013). He has also coached at Auburn, Jacksonville State, Henderson State, Nicholls State and Georgia Tech.

Sean Lewis: Head coach at Kent State for the past five seasons, going 24-31. Former Wisconsin tight end, he has coached in Nebraska-Omaha, Akron, Eastern Illinois, Bowling Green and Syracuse. Was co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Bowling Green (2015) and held the same role at Syracuse (2016-17) before transferring to Kent State.

Brett Bartolone: JSU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this year after two seasons as an analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach at Nevada. Also coached at Carleton College (2018-19, OC/QBs), St. Lawrence University (2017, QBs), and Whittier College (2016, receivers) and was a Washington State student assistant.

Tim Brewer: Coached JSU’s tight ends this year after two seasons of working with Florida tight ends. Former head coach at Minnesota (2007-2010) and tight end coach for the Denver Broncos (2005-2006). Also worked in North Carolina, Texas, Mississippi State, Florida State, Texas A&M, Florida and with the NFL’s San Diego Chargers.

Gary Harrell: Running backs coach at JSU for the past three years. Head coach at Howard for five seasons (2011-12, 2014-16), going 20-36. Also served as an assistant at Howard, Florida A&M, Morgan State, Bowie State, Florida Atlanta, and Alabama State.

Andre Hart: Have coached linebackers at JSU for the past three seasons. Prior to that, he coached Sanders at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas. Hart was head coach at Trinity for three seasons, leading them to three consecutive TAPPS state titles. Has more than twelve years of coaching experience.

Kevin Mathijs: Coached the defensive backs at JSU for the past three years and coached with Sanders at Trinity, as defensive coordinator. He and Sanders were teammates with the Dallas Cowboys from 1997-99. Mathis also played for the New Orleans Saints (2000-01) and Atlanta Falcons (2002-06).

Bill O’Boyle: At Kent State for the past five years, he coached the offensive line and held the titles of assistant head coach and game coordinator. Before Kent, he coached O-line at South Dakota (2016-17) and Southern Illinois (2013-15) and was offensive coordinator at Colorado Mesa (2012). Worked at Chadron State from 1994-2011, including as offensive coordinator (1999-2004) and head coach (2005-11), going 57-21.

Dennis Thurman: Defensive Coordinator at Jackson State for the past three seasons. He also coached at USC (1993-2000) and 17 years in the NFL, including as defensive coordinator for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. As a player, he was a two-time All-American safety at USC and a nine-year NFL veteran.

Nick Williams: Analyst at Texas A&M for the past two seasons, working the defensive line. A former defensive back at Georgia, Williams worked as a student assistant and graduate assistant at his alma mater for three seasons before going to A&M. With the Bulldogs, he helped coach the defensive line while also building a reputation as a top recruiter.

While not yet announced by CU, Maurice Sims will be joining the Buffs as strength and conditioning coordinator, according to a video posted by Well Off Media produced by Deion Sanders Jr. Sims served as the strength and conditioning coordinator at JSU this season after serving two seasons (2020-21) as associate director of strength and conditioning at Georgia, helping the Bulldogs to the 2021 national title. Also worked at North Carolina, Army, Indiana, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman, and Tennessee.

It has also been previously reported that Vincent Dancy, a JSU alum and the head coach at Mississippi Valley State for the past five seasons, will be an analyst with the Buffs.

Three other JSU aides have posted on social media that they are joining the staff: Mike Markuson, Michael Pollock and Rashad Davis. Markuson was JSU’s offensive line coach for the past three years. Pollock was the head coach’s special assistant this season after two years as offensive coordinator/quarterback coach. Davis was also an assistant with the Tigers.

CU legend Darian Hagan is the only coach from the previous staff to remain with the Buffs. Hagan coached the Buffs running backs for the past seven seasons, but will play an indefinite support role going forward.