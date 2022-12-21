Andy Murray: Shot in good form but wary of a career-ending ‘major injury’





“I got Andy an Arsenal shirt for Christmas!” – Festive quiz from the Murray brothers Location: P&J Arena, Aberdeen Dates: Wednesday December 21 – Thursday December 22 Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and app plus on the BBC iPlayer Andy Murray says he is one “major injury” away from his career but is currently in the best shape he’s been in for a while. The three-time Grand Slam champion, 35, underwent hip surgery in 2018 and 2019. And while 2022 was disappointing, a training block with Florida coach Ivan Lendl has convinced him he is fit enough to compete at the highest level. “If my body is in good shape and I can still compete consistently, I will keep playing,” said Murray. “But I can’t look that far ahead with the age I am and the problems I’ve had. If I got a big injury I probably wouldn’t try to come back from that.” Murray played 45 singles matches in 2022, winning 26 and reaching finals in Stuttgart and Sydney to reach a year-end standings of 49. His best run in a Grand Slam was reaching the third round of the US Open, where he lost to Matteo Berrettini in four sets. The former world number one will be part of Scotland’s team to face England in the Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen for the next two days. Murray takes on Jack Draper on Wednesday and Dan Evans on Thursday, before teaming up with brother Jamie – who hosted the event – to play Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski. After that, the two-time Olympic gold medalist is aiming for improved performance at next year’s Grand Slams, starting at the Australian Open in January. “I spent three weeks in Florida getting my body in order and working on my game a bit and it went really well,” he said. “I’m definitely in better shape than I was before. A lot of work has been done in the gym to build up my stamina and my stamina a bit and I’m hoping that will help me next year. “I wasn’t happy with how last season went – certainly the last six months or so from a physical perspective – but my ranking still went from 125 to 50 in a year. I hope this year, with the work I’ve done I’ve done, things will continue to improve and I’ll still be motivated to get out there and compete.

