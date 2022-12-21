NHL making example of Hertl? Sharks Star Talks suspension

Tomas Hertl spoke about his suspension this afternoon.

Hertl took responsibility for his retaliation near the head of Elias Lindholm on Sunday night, which earned both a two-minute high sticking call in the San Jose Sharks 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, and a two-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety the next day.

That said, the Sharks deputy captain was surprised to find himself suspended for two games, and offered his thoughts on why. He also addressed Lindholm’s cross-checks that confused him.

Tomas Hertl, on whether he was surprised to be suspended for two games:

Honestly, I was… When I got to the hearing the next day, I looked at it more. I didn’t hurt anyone or anything [but] the stick was higher than I wanted. After two cross-checks, I just wanted [defend] myself, but I was just in a bad position.

But honestly I was so surprised to get two games. I have no history, nothing else. I saw a few hits, Kuznetsov’s earlier this year, he got one game. So I thought I’d probably get one game.

It really sucks that I have two because we won’t be playing for the next eight days. I don’t like being gone for so long.

It’s my fault, I did it. I know the league is trying to protect the players but I thought it would be a fine or maybe one game because I have no history. I didn’t even hit him that hard but I know it was in his face and I can’t do that, that’s the bottom line.

Hertl, on the San Jose Sharks’ argument to the NHL that the power of Hertl’s high stick was minimal:

Yes, he’s not hurt. I’m more pissed off because he scored two goals 20 seconds later. It’s not like he has to go to the locker room to get checked out. He never left the ice or anything. I don’t think I got it all the way to the face.

But it was my stick and I shouldn’t react but sometimes things go so fast. Like I said, I wanted it [defend] myself for getting two cross checks. It is certainly not my intention to go high. I planned to go low. But it was after a face-off and I was still not holding my stick properly, the way I normally hold it. It’s just me.

I’m more angry because I can’t help the guys for the next two games, which is important to me.

Hertl, when the NHL clarified the difference between his offense and Evgeny Kuznetsov’s on Kyle Burroughs and Pierre Engvall’s on Sean Durzi earlier this season:

I feel like it was a bit as there were a few more [high sticking suspensions] this year… so they feel like it can’t happen to anyone anymore. So I feel that two games is a bit too much for that. I do not know. It is heavy.

Hertl, if the umpires could have defused the situation by calling Lindholm for his first cross-checks:

I do not know. I know he was [frustrated] because i beat him a few face offs…he hit me if i dont turn around it could actually be my face because [the first cross-check] wash the shoulder, there I can not cover. It’s kind of part of hockey at the same time, and I was just trying to go [at] him … but my stick stood up.

Hertl, on taking the time, even on a rough day, to skate and take selfies with the fans after regular San Jose Sharks practice:

It’s part of it. You have to stay in shape and you always want to be ready.

It’s not easy after you actually come out of the break like after [an] injury, only the game is so different from training.

Fans waiting, watching me bag skate there, it’s part of it. Take pictures for the children, sign [things]that’s why we’re here.

It’s part of what we do, so I always have been. It doesn’t matter, sometimes you lose, you win, but the fans are there.

That’s why we exercise. We play for the fans. So if you can, try to give back.

It’s not every time. Because sometimes you have a really bad game and just don’t want to talk to anyone. But you have to give back to the fans because that’s why we play the sport.

Hertl, when speaking to Luke Kunin about his end-of-season ACL surgery:

I talked to him before, a little bit.

I felt so sorry for him because it’s really tough, this kind of injury.

It’s always hard, especially when guys go on a road trip, you’re kind of alone here, maybe with a few trainers. You have to work and it remains difficult [when your teammates are here]but we can [at least] Joke [with] other guys and have more fun.

In the event that [you’ve never been] injured, they don’t even know how hard it is to train all day every day. You can not play, not only sports, but also other things [to] cured. It’s a long process to heal. I really feel sorry for him, but he will come back even stronger.

