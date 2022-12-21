The presidents of the Uganda Table Tennis Association humbly appeal to legislators

Overview: Jjagwe revealed to MPs on the ad hoc committee set up to investigate the activities of the National Sports Council (NCS) that the Table Tennis Association has managed to weather the storm and operate amid several challenges , such as limited funding and lack of play. including the shortage of trained full-time staff.

The president of the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA), Robert Jjagwe, is pleased with the great attention the Ugandan parliament is paying to improve the sport, especially table tennis, in this country.

Jjagwe revealed to MPs on the ad hoc committee set up to investigate the activities of the National Sports Council (NCS) that the Table Tennis Association has managed to weather the storm and operate amid several challenges , such as limited funding and lack of play. including the shortage of trained full-time staff.

During his tour of the UTTA Headquarters in Kampala at the Access Building along Rubaga Road, Bukomansibi County Member of Parliament Hon. Geofrey Ssolo, Hon. Agnes Acibu, Hon Margaret Makhoha and Hon Iddi Isabirye.

Members of Parliament on a recent visit to the Uganda Table Tennis Association headquarters in Kampala. Jagwe is on the far left

Jjagwe praised the MPs’ initiative to visit the table tennis facilities, which was the first gesture to identify their main needs and shortcomings and see their own activities first hand.

Sincere thanks to Hon. Members of Parliament who visited our modest, small but beautiful Table Tennis Office. They became the first official government delegation to visit our office since its inception, Jjagwe noted.

You ask:

He politely asked for the necessary help to grow the game by spending more money on recruiting professional staff to set up a functioning secretariat, pay the monthly rent and organize better leagues.

The MPs testified that without professional staff in the professional secretariat we can run all the necessary documents, functions, development work and competitions quite impressively and well documented. We do our job with such dedication without monthly salaries. Without any support we were able to set up an impressive office. We have asked them to help us improve the table tennis budget so that we can afford to pay a professional secretary to run the sport in a much more professional manner with full time paid staff. Robert Jjagwe, President Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA).

Legislator Hon. Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo (red tie) plays table tennis at the Uganda Table Tennis Association office in Kampala

Hon Kayemba, shadow minister of sports in the opposition government, told Kawowo Sports that the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) is one of the sports organizations visited by MPs on investigative trips and that the findings will sooner or later be published in a detailed report. .

Korfball, football and boxing are the sports that MPs visited to see for themselves how they work.

We were able to visit various sports federations and associations to see with our own eyes how they work. We have been able to see the challenges and the good things. All this is presented in a detailed report with key facts and bold recommendations. Hon Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo, Member of Parliament for Bukomansimbi South

Robert Jjagwe, President of the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) addresses the media at their headquarters in Kampala

The Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) makes its own gaming tables, which the legislator was satisfied with.

The MPs were also very impressed with our huge equipment manufacturing project where all equipment was presented to them, 100% made in Uganda and impressive standards and durability. We are very grateful for your visit and kind words of encouragement and support for our achievements and projects, Jjagwe added.

The National Council of Sports (NCS) is under intense pressure from the Ugandan parliament to explain accountability and governance issues. The MPs’ report will be published shortly.