Wisconsin Football Recruiting: Names to Watch on Signing Day





Early signing day for the class of 2023 begins on Wednesday. Wisconsin has 12 commits they want to sign on Wednesday, but there are a few more that Wisconsin fans should be aware of as they plan to make their decision on Wednesday. Let’s see who else can be part of the class of 2023 if they decide on the Badgers. Loving Snowden, 4 star cornerback, Roseville, MI One of the biggest names Badger fans should keep an eye out for is 4-star cornerback Amare Snowden from Roseville, Michigan. Snowden was previously committed to Cincinnati, but decided to reopen his commitment shortly after Luke Fickell took the Wisconsin job. Fickell offered Snowden again when he got to Madison and now the Badgers are in his top five. The other teams in the race for Snowden are West Virginia, Cincinnati, Colorado and Howard. Given that Snowden was previously committed to playing for Fickell, you’d think the Badgers are the leader in the clubhouse, but the other contending schools are also strong schools. Both 247s forecasts have predicted Snowden to head to Wisconsin, but we’ll have to wait and see. Fickell has already flipped two secondary commits from Cincy to Wisconsin, but a third would be great too. Snowden will announce his decision at noon on Wednesday. Josh Gregory, 3 Star Offensive Lineman, Saint Louis, MO Josh Gregory is another name to watch for Wisconsin. Currently, Gregory is listed as a 3 star offensive lineman and committed to Cincinnati. When Luke Fickell left UC, Gregory remained committed to Cincy, but has since made an official visit to Madison. Gregory is a big (literally) prospect for the Badgers as he stands at 67 and 270 pounds. Given his familiarity with Luke Fickell, you’d think Gregory is another possible somersault the badgers could land. With Gregory currently committed to Cincy, he has no announcement time/date in mind, but is definitely a player to watch on Wednesday to see if he signs with the Bearcats or if the Badgers make a late flip to get him signed . Wisconsin. With only one current offensive lineman in the class of 2023, Wisconsin is likely eager to land Gregory in Madison. Jamel Howard, 3 star defensive lineman, Chicago, IL Jamel Howard was previously hospitalized in Wisconsin, but was hospitalized on November 17. Since then, Howard has received many interesting offers from schools such as LSU and Be Miss but it looks like Michigan is the lead for Howard right now. Despite his release, Howard came to Madison on December 9 for an official visit and then went to Ann Arbor the following weekend for an official visit with the Wolverines. Based on that, it looks like these are the two teams in the running. All five of the 247 predictions predict Howard will end up in Ann Arbor, but we’ll definitely have to wait and see. In the video below, it sounds like Howard will stick to the later February signing date, but I would venture to assume that all schools involved are pushing for a Wednesday signing. Jamel Howard recently retracted his pledge to Wisconsin. I sat down with him to talk to badgers, as well as interest from Michigan and Illinois: pic.twitter.com/KdscrufCoi Clint Cosgrove (@Rivals_Clint) December 6, 2022

