BNP Paribas is open to launching a new era of tennis paradise in 2023

Tennis Paradise will become even more attractive in March.

Welcome to the new era of Tennis Paradise.

The BNP Paribas Open today announced several enhanced features, partners and new events ahead of the 2023 tournament, which will be held March 6-19 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The new era of Tennis Paradise will provide an enhanced on-site shopping experience; three prestigious brand partners; a number of new food and beverage outlets; and the first-ever BNP Paribas Open Junior Championships for fans to enjoy for free.

“The 2023 edition of Tennis Paradise will be the best yet,” says tournament director Tommy Haas. “With a completely revamped shopping experience, a host of new fan activations and events, and of course – the best tennis players in the world vying for the title, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome fans to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden this March.”

New enhanced on-site shopping experience in partnership with Legends

The BNP Paribas Open has partnered with Legends, a global premium experiences company, to deliver an enhanced on-site retail experience during the two-week tournament. Legends’ Global Merchandise division will provide an unparalleled shopping experience with an extensive merchandise offering for all fans visiting the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Legends’ fully integrated vertical retail and merchandising solution works with world-class customers around the world across e-commerce, in-venue retail, large-scale live events, physical store operations, licensing and customer merchandise. This includes extensive experience developing and operating on-site retail at some of the world’s biggest sporting events and premier venues, including the Super Bowl, PGA Championship, SoFi Stadium and more.

2023 Sponsor portfolio and activations set to improve fan experience

A number of high-profile brands have joined the growing sponsorship portfolio of BNP Paribas Open this year and are helping to bring the fan experience to life at Tennis Paradise through special on-site activations over two weeks.

German premium carmaker BMW returns as the official car of the BNP Paribas Open, with numerous vehicles on display at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden throughout the tournament, culminating in a three-car display outside Stadium 2. Fans can experience several new BMW models, including two all-new all-electric vehicles, the BMW i4 sedan and BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle, and interact with company representatives to learn about each model’s unique features, set up test drives and more.

Seabourn – the leader in ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel – will be the tournament’s official cruise line. Seabourn will introduce a hospitality lounge on site, providing fans with a stunning oasis featuring the cruise line’s most coveted destinations and an elevated luxury aesthetic. Seabourn’s premium travel offerings include smaller, more intimate ships with just 250-600 guests, personalized one-on-one service and up-close expedition experiences.

Maestro Dobel completes the new additions to the roster of tournament partners. As the Official Tequila of the BNP Paribas Open, Maestro Dobel will keep fans refreshed, relaxed and hydrated at Tennis Paradise.

The tequila brand will also offer its signature Ace Paloma as the “Official Cocktail of the BNP Paribas Open” for on-site customers at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, available at their centrally located brand and shadow bar.

Hollywood Icon Pink’s Hot Dogs Highlights Increased food and drink offerings

A new era of food and dining will also greet fans in Tennis Paradise in 2023.

Legendary Hollywood joint Pink’s Hot Dogs will serve their famous franks to customers at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. A fixture in Southern California since 1939, Pink’s will feed fans in Tennis Paradise during the tournament with a concession option in Stadium 2.

In addition, the tournament welcomes celebrity chef and restaurateur Christian Page’s new Lionel’s Fountain concession concept, with a permanent venue in Stadium 1 near Stadium Plaza. Also new to Stadium 1 is Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, which allows fans in Tennis Paradise to cool down with their delicious frozen treats. Chef Tanya’s Kitchen, a Palm Springs vegan specialty restaurant, will also join the Food Village lineup in 2023.

Local Palm Desert favorite Ristorante Mamma Gina will return in 2023 and the on-site venue will move to Stadium 2.

Tournament for the debut of the very first junior championships

As the ATP and WTA stars continue to take center stage in Tennis Paradise, the BNP Paribas Open 2023 offers more tennis than ever before for fans to enjoy. The first-ever BNP Paribas Open Junior Championships will be held during the second week of the tournament, offering promising junior tennis players the chance to play alongside the professionals. This combined boys and girls event will be an ITF Level 1 tournament featuring junior players from the United States and Canada, with plans to expand to a full international field in 2024.

In addition, a new free Family Day event will be held on Saturday, March 4, welcoming families with children of all ages for a variety of fun activities, including tennis, live entertainment, crafts, games and more.

Tickets and packages for the BNP Paribas Open 2023 are now on sale online at tennis paradise. comby telephone at 800.999.1585 (option 2), or in person at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden Box Office.

Photo credit: BNP Paribas Open Facebook