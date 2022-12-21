Sports
High energy costs in Finland put hockey training on ice
Issued on: altered:
Oulu (Finland) (AFP) Snowflakes dance in the huge floodlights at a public ice hockey rink in the Finnish city of Oulu, against the echoing sound of bouncing pucks during a valuable practice session for a local youth team.
Less than 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the Arctic Circle, the twelve young players train outside in freezing temperatures rather than in their own arena – which they can no longer afford.
Ice hockey is the top sport in Finland, the reigning world champion. About 30,000 children are registered on ice hockey teams, while many more play casually with friends or at school.
But because of the skyrocketing energy prices this winter – as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine – many local teams are now struggling.
After rising costs made it too expensive to open their home arena, one of Oulu’s local teams – named Ahmat, which means the wolverine in Finnish – has been forced to hold practices on public ice rinks this season.
“The price increase was so terrible that the company has not been able to open the arena for those prices,” Marko Paananen, head coach at Ahmat, told AFP.
Many other arenas suffer the same fate in the Scandinavian country if prices remain high.
According to the Finnish National Statistical Office, average electricity costs in the third quarter were 40 to 60 percent higher than last year.
Number of players dropping out
Outdoor ice rinks like the one in Pateniemi, a suburb of Oulu, a soccer field frozen into an ice hockey rink in winter, are popular places for friends and family to come ice skating.
For the young Ahmat players, the most important thing is to get practice time on the ice during the main winter training season.
With about 400 players, most of whom are young, Ahmat is considered a small club, but it boasts several former players who went on to become world champions and Olympic medalists.
Parents and coaches are concerned about the consequences if the situation continues.
“Even though it’s not that hot in our home arena, it’s something else to be at the mercy of the weather here,” says Katja Koistinen, mother of one of the players.
Without his own ice rink, Ahmat has to make do with outdoor ice rinks and share ice time with other teams.
“When you have training sessions here and there, you don’t know how many of the guys will show up,” 19-year-old coach Herman Hietajarvi told AFP.
Some other teams have allowed them to practice in their arenas, but that means uncertain practice hours and longer distances to travel.
“The number of players is currently decreasing considerably,” says head coach Paananen.
“We can’t get new players if our own rink isn’t open.”
Difficult season
After electricity imports from Russia were halted following the war in Ukraine, Finland launched an energy-saving campaign in October for the first time since the oil crisis of the 1970s.
“This season is going to be quite difficult, and especially in the new year, costs may increase in many places,” said Jukka Toivakka of the Finnish Ice Hockey Association.
The main training time is during the colder winter months – most youth players don’t train in the summer – and the league is urging arenas to be energy efficient and councils to keep costs reasonable.
“We have called on municipalities and ice rink owners not to sacrifice youth sport to this temporary impact of energy price increases.”
2022 AFP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221221-high-energy-costs-in-finland-put-hockey-training-on-ice
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The GOP Republican nominee is under scrutiny for resume discrepancies
- China’s health service under pressure as Covid infections rise – BBC News
- 2023 Sand Devil schedule released
- House committee votes to release materials on Trump’s taxes
- Women’s Hoops close 27th Hawk Classic with 66-54 victory over Wright State
- London, Ontario.Research team looking to discover new COVID-19 treatments via blood proteins – London
- A comprehensive lung cell atlas provides insight into unexpected immune niches in the airway
- Over 100 new genetic risk factors for CRC identified
- Vaughan gunman’s estranged daughters say he was ‘abusive husband and father’
- Cluster Headache Affects Women Seriously But Is Often Misdiagnosed
- We stand with the people of Myanmar. It is time for the junta to return the country to them.
- Hear the GOP senator’s response to McCarthy’s threat over the spending bill