High energy costs in Finland put hockey training on ice

Oulu (Finland) (AFP) Snowflakes dance in the huge floodlights at a public ice hockey rink in the Finnish city of Oulu, against the echoing sound of bouncing pucks during a valuable practice session for a local youth team.

Less than 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the Arctic Circle, the twelve young players train outside in freezing temperatures rather than in their own arena – which they can no longer afford.

Ice hockey is the top sport in Finland, the reigning world champion. About 30,000 children are registered on ice hockey teams, while many more play casually with friends or at school.

But because of the skyrocketing energy prices this winter – as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine – many local teams are now struggling.

After rising costs made it too expensive to open their home arena, one of Oulu’s local teams – named Ahmat, which means the wolverine in Finnish – has been forced to hold practices on public ice rinks this season.

“The price increase was so terrible that the company has not been able to open the arena for those prices,” Marko Paananen, head coach at Ahmat, told AFP.

Many other arenas suffer the same fate in the Scandinavian country if prices remain high.

According to the Finnish National Statistical Office, average electricity costs in the third quarter were 40 to 60 percent higher than last year.

Number of players dropping out

Outdoor ice rinks like the one in Pateniemi, a suburb of Oulu, a soccer field frozen into an ice hockey rink in winter, are popular places for friends and family to come ice skating.

For the young Ahmat players, the most important thing is to get practice time on the ice during the main winter training season.

With about 400 players, most of whom are young, Ahmat is considered a small club, but it boasts several former players who went on to become world champions and Olympic medalists.

Parents and coaches are concerned about the consequences if the situation continues.

“Even though it’s not that hot in our home arena, it’s something else to be at the mercy of the weather here,” says Katja Koistinen, mother of one of the players.

Without his own ice rink, Ahmat has to make do with outdoor ice rinks and share ice time with other teams.

“When you have training sessions here and there, you don’t know how many of the guys will show up,” 19-year-old coach Herman Hietajarvi told AFP.

Some other teams have allowed them to practice in their arenas, but that means uncertain practice hours and longer distances to travel.

“The number of players is currently decreasing considerably,” says head coach Paananen.

“We can’t get new players if our own rink isn’t open.”

Difficult season

After electricity imports from Russia were halted following the war in Ukraine, Finland launched an energy-saving campaign in October for the first time since the oil crisis of the 1970s.

“This season is going to be quite difficult, and especially in the new year, costs may increase in many places,” said Jukka Toivakka of the Finnish Ice Hockey Association.

The main training time is during the colder winter months – most youth players don’t train in the summer – and the league is urging arenas to be energy efficient and councils to keep costs reasonable.

“We have called on municipalities and ice rink owners not to sacrifice youth sport to this temporary impact of energy price increases.”

