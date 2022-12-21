Table tennis will end before 2022





By Alan Clarke Most of the activity at the Rockhampton Table Tennis Associations playing center ended last week with the awarding of trophies for the four major league matches, followed by the annual closed championships and perpetual awards. A lifelong member of the local club since 1969 and former leading player of his era, Brian Hegarty was on hand to present all the trophies on the occasion. Ann-Louise Stewart attended many tournaments in 2022 and played diligently in all matches available to her. Overall, her tournament performance was quite impressive, including winning a slew of medals at the State and National Veterans Championships and other state events, and these successes paved the way for her to receive the club’s prestigious Player of the Year award. The Erica Nolan trophy for the most improved junior girl once again went to Emily Steffen, who has gone from strength to strength over the past 12 months with some impressive performances at the state and national junior titles, as well as the local open grade competitions across the four seasons and the closed titles. Relative newcomer to the sport, Judd Carr, received the Les Thorn Memorial perpetual for the most improved junior boy while the Incentive Trophy, which is decided by the regular coaches during the junior sessions, was won by Joshua Verghese who has not been in the sport for quite some time. tall, but shows some excellent skills, commitment and temperament for the game. The best and fairest award in open class, voted for by regular players in the league, was won by a very lucky and well-deserved Rayden Smith. The winner of the Life Members Trophy actually for club person of the year and being chosen by the club’s selectors went to a delighted James O’Sullivan. In a surprise to most in attendance, Brian Hegarty was also asked to unveil a Life Members Honor Board that has been implemented to recognize the contribution of the twenty people to whom that honor has been bestowed since the founding of the Rockhampton Association in 1933. This honor board, which now has a prominent place in the entrance lobby of the local clubhouse at Leichhardt Park. is made from the building’s original mottled gum hardwood floorboards which were damaged beyond repair following a severe rain event in February 2008. It was very fitting for Mr Hegarty to unveil this plaque as not only has he himself been a member of life since In 1969 he bought the original flooring products for the construction of the building in 1965 and again for extensions just two years later from his then employer Hyne and Sons timber merchants in Bolsover Street. With most activities falling during the holidays, some of the eager players will resume training quite early in the new year and the popular Bat and Chat session for veterans on Monday morning will be on hiatus until January 16, along with the club night activities from 7.30pm. At the end of the school holidays, competitions and beginners-junior coaching will return.

