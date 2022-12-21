

AUSTIN, Texas According to a Tuesday announcement from the league office, 14 Texas football student-athletes have been entered into the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Conference Teams. The Longhorns’ 12 first-team honorees included the fifth-year senior defenseman Carole Allen (business analytics), fifth-year senior defense attorney Cameron Brooks (postgraduate studies), sophomore forward Trinity Byars (health promotion & behavioral sciences), sophomore defense attorney EmJ Cox (undeclared), fifth-year senior goaltender Madison Hogue (postgraduate studies), graduate student keeper Savannah Madden (strategic communication), sophomore midfielder Ashlyn Miller (human dimensions of organizations), second year midfielder I have read the message (physical culture and sports), senior striker Sydney Nobles (practice science), fifth-year senior midfielder Emma Regan (marketing), sophomore midfielder Jilly Shimkin (American studies) and sophomores ahead Holly Ward (communication & leadership). Senior forward Teni Akindoju (applied exercise science) and junior defender Lauren Lapomarda (applied exercise science) represented Texas on the second team. Allen, Brooks, Madden and Regan all received their fourth consecutive selection, Nobles earned her third consecutive nomination, and Akindoju and Lapomarda made it two consecutive inclusions. The 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Conference squads, nominated by each institution’s director of student and athlete support services and media relations offices, contained 642 honorees, including 77 with 4.0 GPAs. The first team consisted of 532 selections, while 110 made up the second team. First team members consisted of those who have maintained a GPA of 3.20 or better, while the second team selections had a GPA of 3.00 to 3.19. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher, cumulatively or the previous two semesters, and must have competed in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled games. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residency. Senior student-athletes who have competed for at least two years and meet all criteria except percentage of participation are also eligible.

