Iceland Cricket broke the internet with brutal digs in Pakistan after losing 3-0 to England
Iceland Cricket took another huge jibe at the Pakistan cricket team after the Men in Green were hammered 3-0 at home in the Test series against England. Turning to the third and final Test between Pakistan and England, the Three Lions recorded a convincing eight wicket win.
‘We score on 0.7 and not on 7 runs per over’: Iceland Cricket
Iceland Cricket has mocked the Pakistan cricket team after England easily chased down the 170 run target in the second innings. Iceland Cricket told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that they were willing to tour the country and lose 3-0 and would only score 0.7 runs per over instead of the T20 style batting produced by England, that scored their points at a fast pace.
Message to @TheRealPCB, we are happy to come tour Pakistan and lose 3-0, chopped up and sugared like marmalade. I’m just letting you know in the interest of balance. And we score at 0.7 not at 7.0 and over.
Icelandic Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 19, 2022
England register a huge 3-0 Test series victory over Pakistan
A relentless England line-up secured an eight-wicket win in the third and final test cricket on Tuesday to complete a historic series sweep in Pakistan. England started the day with a further 55 runs needed for victory and reached 170 runs for the loss of two wickets within just 38 minutes of play to secure their second successive win with over a day to spare in their first Test tour to Pakistan in 17 year.
It was Pakistan’s first ever 3–0 defeat in a three Test series on home soil. Pakistan fell for 216 to an 18-year-old rookie Rehan Ahmed (5-48) in the second innings to give England a modest target of 167 for the win. Ben Duckett resumed on 50 runs to remain unbeaten on 82 runs from 78 balls and skipper Ben Stokes signed his team’s dominant Bazball brand of aggressive cricket by not finishing for 35 runs.
Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed could have finished the run with 18 wickets in two Test matches, but Agha Salman was nowhere near holding down a difficult chance from Stoke with England just 19 runs away from a memorable victory. England won the first Test on a flat wicket at Rawalpindi by 74 runs in low light on the final day before recording a thrilling 26-run win at Multan on a slow-turning course within four days.
(Input from PTI)
