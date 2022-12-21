Georgia, Miami, Texas Push Alabama for Top 2023 College Football Recruiting Class

It seems that every time a college football championship is held without Alabama in it, the sport knows that Nick Saban has reinforcements on the way.

Such is the case in the latter part of the Class of 2023 recruiting cycle, where Alabama has long had a stronghold in the SI All-American No. 1-ranked recruiting class. Many programs have been shuffled and shifted beyond the Crimson Tide and despite the momentum for many – Miami in particular – it would be a bit of an upset if another program caught up with Saban’s on the trail when the dust has settled on Wednesday’s defacto National Signing Day.

(Wednesday is actually the first day of the early signing period in the sport, but more than 80% of the available talent pool is expected to officially come off the board by the end of the day).

So who has a chance at the theoretical throne a day before the massacre?

Alabama

Verbal Commitments: 24

SI99 recruits: 9

Top Targets to Watch: OT Kadyn Proctor, IDL James Smith, LB Qua Russaw, CB Damari Brown, CB Desmond Ricks (Thursday), S Tyler Scott

Saban’s Tide has rolled down the recruiting path throughout the cycle and it’s been able to hold onto most of the pledges despite urgings from Georgia and Ohio State for No. 1 safety Caleb Downs and elite running back Judge Haynes. Now it has a chance to add to the top catch, with three more SI99 recruits among those high in Alabama heading into decision day. Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, a longtime Iowa commitment, made an official visit to UA this weekend, and much buzz ensued. The other top-level recruits on the board live within state lines in Montgomery (Ala.) Carver High School duo James Smith and Qua Russaw. Auburn has been making the pressure interesting for everyone lately under new coach Hugh Freeze, but it hasn’t been enough to change everyone’s expectations to ink crimson when all is said and done. Ironically, perhaps Bama’s biggest need is a cover angle, so there’ll be a special focus on Damari Brown and Desmond Ricks picks, though each has palpable buzz elsewhere (Miami for Brown, LSU for Ricks).

Alabama has momentum in its turnaround effort from Iowa pledge Kadyn Proctor John Garcia, Jr.

Miami

Verbal Commitments: 25

SI99 recruits: 8

Top targets to watch: CB Damari Brown, S Conrad Hussey, DB Edwin Joseph, WR Brandon Inniss, LB Stanquon Clark

The Hurricanes are the hottest recruiting program in the country this month and have hit several top goals since Thanksgiving. That list includes SI99 pass rusher Rueben Bain and No. 1 offensive tackle recruit Samson Okunlola. Mario Cristobal’s first full class in Coral Gables has a strong national feel along with significant local talent – a critical area for the program over the previous regime. The latter will likely be added by the end of the day on Wednesday, as all of Miami’s remaining top targets are in local Dade or Broward County. Brown’s older brother Davonte linked to Miami via the transfer portal on Monday, Hussey used his last visit to Miami over the weekend despite a commitment from Penn State, and Innis and Clark are long-time targets who are currently on board with Ohio State and Louisville, respectively. UM landing even half of the remaining top targets would be considered a win, even though the current class is strong enough to only run off with the top group in the ACC.

Georgia

Verbal Commitments: 23

SI99 recruits: 8

Key Targets to Watch: DE Damon Wilson, CB Daniel Harris, RB Kyron Jones, WR Cayden Lee, WR DeAndre Moore, IDL Jordan Hall (Thursday)

The defending champions often finish well, and the 2023 cycle has been no different, with SI99 pass rusher Sam M’Pemba winning and turning UCF offensive line deployment Jamal Meriweather back in December. The end of the cycle offers more chances for wins, particularly on defense, with Wilson, Harris and Hall all heading for decisions with a strong Georgia buzz to their name. The same can be said for Jones from the time he pulled out of his NC State commitment Monday afternoon. Georgia already turned one back in the cycle in Roderick Robinson, who once boarded at UCLA. Anyone else’s case for No. 1 would depend on some sort of misstep in Alabama, but Georgia’s case could be best based on the likelihood of hitting the targets with their hats on the table this week.

Texas

Verbal Commitments: 21

SI99 recruits: 9

Top targets to watch: TE Duce Robinson, WR DeAndre Moore, WR Ja’Kobi Lane, WR Jelani McDonald, S Tyler Scott, IDL Justin Benton, DE Tausili Akana

As you can see from the names Texas is expected to consider this week, from a volume standpoint, UT has the most room to add to its class. Robinson could skip the early signing period altogether, but the rest of the key targets mentioned should be on the books by Wednesday evening. Moore is the most likely pass catcher to join the class despite his longtime commitment to Louisville, though the UT would especially like to add Robinson and/or Lane after they’ve both been season-ending. Any defender still on the board has a good number of suitors among the competition, though there’s a feeling that if Texas pushed to Benton, he could ink burnt orange on Wednesday, despite a longtime association with West Virginia.

ohio state

Verbal Commitments: 20

SI99 recruits: 7

Key targets to watch: DE Matthew Uiagalelei, DE Damon Wilson, DE Joshua Mickens, S Caleb Downs

While the Buckeyes will bring in a great group regardless of the final ranking, their shot for the No. 1 slot will have to see Alabama miss key targets while OSU hit almost all of its targets at the same time. While the program has recruited at the elite level for most of the cycle, including addressing a dire need to flip Washington quarterback commitment Lincoln Kienholtz after losing his long-term pledge, the trio is unlikely to do that yet continues to be on the board, choosing the Big Ten program among their finalists. . Uiagalelei has USC and Oregon high on its list, while Wilson is a coin flip between OSU and the aforementioned UGA. Downs has been a longtime Alabama commitment, and as a source told SI of his commitment on Monday afternoon, “he just doesn’t seem to be giving up” on Saban at the last minute.