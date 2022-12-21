Tennis icon Pat Rafter lifts the lid on Ash Barty’s secret feud with Australian Open’s Danielle Collins

Aussie tennis champion Pat Rafter has lifted the lid on the secret tension that lies beneath the surface of Ash Barty’s fight against her 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins.

Barty defeated Collins in a resounding 6-3 7-6 (7-2) straight sets victory to claim her first home hit and third of her career.

The Aussie looked like she was headed for a comfortable victory in a one-sided first set, but was put to the test by a rallied Collins in a stunning second set.

The American seemed to have briefly worked out Barty, opening up a 5-1 lead before the world No. 1 reeled her back in and eventually won the set in a dominant tie-breaker.

Barty had plenty to play for with a grand slam home title on the line, but as Rafter explained to reporters in Brisbane on Tuesday, she also had an extra helping of motivation.

I knew with her and Danielle, they had a bit of a what’s the word? There was no love lost anyway, Rafter said ahead of the United Cup.

Danielles pretty spicy. And Ash didn’t want to lose to her.

Rafter said that when he watched Barty that night, he had known her on a personal level for some time, could tell she had some extra fire in her gut, and that when it started to pear in the second set, the favorite was starts to rattle.

Ash Barty celebrates her Australian Open victory. Credit: Hamish Blair / AP

It was kind of funny, I don’t know how much you can pick up on the subtleties of it on the pitch, but I’m pretty aware of Ash and I understand what she’s looking for and I can see all of her little moves and taps, Rafter said .

I thought, oh no, she’s getting upset, she’s no good. But she was able to pull it out, which was pretty important.

I would have hated to see her go to the final and lose because she was the dominant player. I like to see the best players win.

Just a few months later, Barty stunned the world by announcing her immediate retirement at just 25 years old and in the prime of her career.

Rafter said he secretly hoped Barty would return to the sport, but knows she won’t, given how content she is with her retirement.

Danielle Collins watches Ash Barty give her Australian Open 2022 acceptance speech. Credit: Andy Brownbill / AP

With Barty gone, fellow Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic is Australia’s best chance on the women’s side of the draw at next month’s Australian Open.

Barty supports Tomljanovic to rise to the occasion and challenge for tournament glory as the revitalized star strives to seal an all-important grand slam placement for the first time.

Tomljanovic, who fills Barty’s nigh-impossible shoes following the choppy retirement of three-time Grand Slam champions in March, has already surpassed expectations as Australia’s No. 1 tennis new ladies.

The 29-year-old became the first Aussie woman since the legendary Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1979 to reach the Wimbledon and US Open quarter-finals in a single season, sensationally ending Serena Williams’ unrivaled career in New York and Australia to the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Final.

Her stormy form puts Tomljanovic in polling position to be placed in the top 32 for the Melbourne Park Major starting January 16.

Australian Ajla Tomljanovic looks on during her last match of the Billie Jean King Cup. Credit: Kin Cheung / AP

With 10th-ranked former No. 1 Simona Halep unsubscribed, Tomljanovic only needs to maintain her career-high No. 33 ranking after the season-opening United Cup from December 29 to January 8 to be seeded at her home game.

Barty says an AO seeding would be nothing less than Tomljanovic deserves.

She has had an exceptional year and deserves to be higher in the rankings than she is now, the former world No. 1 told AAP.

But there’s nothing you can do about that situation. It is what it is and what really served her well is that she accepted that and she keeps getting better and better.

A few major quarterfinals in slams this year, she played exceptional tennis and she is someone Aussies can be very proud of.

Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2022 US Open. Credit: Andres Kudaki / AP

In July, Tomljanovic won the opening set of a bone-chilling quarterfinal against eventual Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina before also losing a high-profile US Open eighth encounter to world No. 2 Ons Jabeur.

When asked if the Croatian-born talent would soon be ready to challenge for grand slam spoils and maybe even follow Barty to the Australian Open honors board, the retired superstar said without hesitation that she already is.

And that’s the genuine feeling among the players, Barty said.

Especially when I played Ajla, I knew I had to be at my very best or I’d be completely blown away.

And she has received that respect from everyone. She has earned that respect over several years by showing up every day.

She endured terrible injuries. She’s had the hiccups and bumps throughout her career and now – fingers crossed, touching wood – that’s sort of settled.

It can always be taken from you very quickly as an athlete, but she’s definitely had an incredible year and I sincerely hope she has a great Australian summer so everyone can celebrate with her.

She does great work.

