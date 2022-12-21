Nick Kyrgios fires warning to LeBron James and Tom Brady after becoming team owner alongside Naomi Osaka





Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has issued a warning to the other major league pickleball star investors. Kyrgios and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka are the latest co-owners of a franchise in MLP. As the sport continues to grow in popularity in the US, many big names have invested in the competition. While Osaka and Kyrgios are newcomers, there are some big sports stars like Kevin Durant LeBron James and Tom Brady in the investor group. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Both Osaka and Kyrgios co-own the new Miami-based franchise. As the Miami franchise picked their first few draft picks, Kyrgios fired a warning to the league’s other co-owners. This is what happened. Nick Kyrgios warns other athletes as he reveals the latest draft picks for the Miami Pickleball Club ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad With Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka as co-owners, the Miami Pickleball club will debut this year. With all the excitement, the Australian tennis star revealed the first few draft picks for the newly formed team. Aside from revealing the names, the 27-year-old had a subtle warning about the opposing team’s co-owners such as LeBron James, Tom Brady and Kevin Durant. Kyrgios took to his Instagram account and shared the names and wrote: Introducing [email protected] welcome to our concept [email protected] [email protected][email protected] We’re coming for you @[email protected]@tombrady. With popularity rising and some big names already investing in the sport, the future looks bright. It will be interesting to see if we see more tennis stars making their investment in pickleball. DIVE DEEPER Pickleball Rage sweeps tennis as Ace Hall of Famer struck with LeBron James statement by investor Nick Kyrgios A few former tennis stars are not happy with Pickleball’s popularity ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad With an uncanny resemblance to tennis, pickle seems to be quickly gaining popularity. Pickleball is a cross between tennis and table tennis. Although it is lighter in intensity for the players, even the fans like it. Although it is a separate sport with a different fan base, some senior tennis stars believe tennis could take over. LONDON, ENGLAND MAY 19: United States Martina Navratilova. Smile during the mixed doubles between John McEnroe of the United States and his partner Kim Clijsters of Belgium. And Martina Navratilova from the United States and Jamie Murray from Great Britain. during the Wimbledon No. 1 Court Celebration in support of the Wimbledon Foundation at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on May 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) One of them is the 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova. The 65-year-old said on her Twitter account that she has tried the sport and still prefers tennis. Furthermore, legend said that pickleball should have separate courts to keep it away from tennis. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad With top tennis legends like Navratilova worried about its rapidly rising popularity, it will be interesting to see if pickleball becomes more popular than tennis in the coming days. Watch this story How Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and others travel

