USC men’s basketball against Colorado State during the Colangelo Clasic

Men’s Basketball | December 20, 2022

The USC Trojans (9-3) take on the Colorado State Rams (9-4) on December 21 at 8:00 PM PT in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. The game will air on the Pac-12 Network with Jordan Kent and Casey Jacobsen announcing the action. USC defeated Georgia Tech 67-53 in the 2021 Jerry Colangelo Classic.

USC’S STELLAR STRETCH — USC won a school-record 73 games over the past three seasons (22 in 2020, 25 in 2021 and 26 in 2022). The previous school record for wins in three consecutive seasons was 71 (2016-18). The three consecutive 20-plus win seasons also tie the school record for most consecutive 20-win seasons set in 2016-18.

WINNING WAYS — USC’s 73 total wins over the previous three seasons tie for third among all Power 6 basketball programs, trailing only the last two NCAA champions Kansas (83) and Baylor (81). Also, USC’s 160 wins over the previous seven seasons ranked 13th among all Power 6 conference teams.

ENFIELD LEADS THE WAY — USC head coach Andy Enfield is in his 10th season at USC and has compiled a record of 192-121. His wins rank fourth overall on USC’s all-time win list, trailing only Sam Barry (260), Forrest Twogood (251) and Bob Boyd (216). Including his two seasons as head coach at FGCU (2012-13), Enfield has compiled a record of 233-149.

CONSIDERING COLORADO STATE — The Colorado State Rams (8-4) clinch a 62-80 victory in Saint Mary’s on December 18. Guard Isaiah Stevens leads four Rams in double digits with an average of 19.0 points per game. He returned to action on 30 November from injury, playing the last five games. USC is 6-1 all-time against Colorado State, winning the last meeting 74-67 on December 8, 1990.

WASHINGTON ON DECK — USC’s next game is in Washington (9-3, 1-1) in Seattle, Washington on December 30 at 7:00 PM. Washington beat Idaho State 90-55 in Seattle on December 17 and will host Auburn on December 21 before facing USC. Senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. leads the Huskies with a 16.8 average. USC leads the all-time series with Washington 77-75* and has won its last five games. *(2 USC wins vacated due to NCAA penalty, original record 79-75).

MONTH OF JOY — USC is 4-0 this month and has gone 18-2 in the month of December for the past four seasons. USC won all 6 games last December.

IT STARTS WITH DEFENSE — USC held California at 27.7 shootings on November 30, the lowest by an opponent since Stanford had a shooting rate of 25.4 on March 3, 2021. USC has held 7 of its 12 opponents to 37.5 percent shooting or less this season. USC is holding its opponents to a 38.0 shooting percentage this season, 19th in the nation. Over the past four seasons, USC’s defense has held the opposition at 38.7 FG percentage, 3rd in the nation.

MORGAN HOSTING USC’S BLOCK PARTY — USC has 71 blocks this season, led by from Joshua Morgan 37 blocks. He had at least one block in USC’s first 11 games before not recording one on December 18 against Auburn. USC averages 5.9 blocks per game, 7th in the nation. Morgan’s 37 blocks this season ranks third in the nation. Morgan had 7 blocks vs. FGCU on November 7, which put him fifth on USC’s all-time single game blocks list. He matched that total with 7 blocks at Cal on November 30. His 37 blocks this season are more than the Trojan leaders in that category during the 2021-22 season ( Isaiah Mobiley – 29). USC as a team has recorded 542 blocks over the past four seasons, which ranks 6th nationally.

IN THE SPIRIT OF THE HOLIDAYS, PETERSON GIVES TO EVERYONE — Guard Dr. Peterson leads USC and is third among Pac-12 players with 71 assists, which ranks 11th nationally. Peterson is one of two national players (Jalen Pickett of Penn State) to average at least 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season. Peterson averages 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

DOUBLE DIGIT JOHNSON — Sophomore security guard Kobe Johnson USC’s comeback from an 11-point deficit at halftime to win 63–62 against Oregon State on December 4. a personal best with 5 steals. He continued that game with 14 points vs. CS Fullerton on December 7, 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists vs. Long Beach State on December 14 and 10 points, 5 rebounds and a career-best 6 steals vs. Auburn on Dec. 18. In the last 4 games, he averaged 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.0 steals.

Feast OR Famine — USC made 11 three-point baskets for the third time this season in the win vs. Long Beach State on Dec. 14. In those three games, USC made 46.5 percent of its 3-pointers (33-for-71), while making 25.2 percent of its 3-pointers in the other nine games (37-for-147).