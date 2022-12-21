Sportsmail’s cricket experts discuss whether ‘Bazball’ England is the main Test team

England sealed a historic victory over Pakistan on Tuesday morning, winning the third of three Tests by eight wickets.

That win brings the side’s winning record since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes joined forces to nine of 10 games, making next summer’s Ashes series that much more exciting.

Here, Sportsmail’s cricket experts discuss the importance of the England Test team to the rest of the world, whether Jonny Bairstow can return to the squad and whether Rehan Ahmed should play in the 2023 Ashes series.

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes have won nine of their 10 Tests as head coach and captain

England are the most exciting team in the world – are they the most important?

Nasser Hussain: I’m not sure how the English style will affect how other teams play. It’s hard enough to change the culture of one side, let alone all the others.

But we can safely say that their transformation has been remarkable. And they’ve got people talking about Test Cricket a lot more, they’re very important.

David Lloyd: I disagree, Nasser, because I think other teams will follow. They will have to!

England sealed a White victory over Pakistan after taking its third win on Tuesday

Not only in the men’s game, this can also be a game changer for the women’s cricket. It has a large following, but it can start with this approach. We want to involve young people, so the game has to be exciting.

Paul Newman: I’m in, Bumble. It has been Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum’s mission to save Test cricket with a whole new approach and everyone needs to get on board, even South Africa’s arch-pragmatists. England is most important because they can inspire a new generation.

Lawrence Booth: Test cricket has always needed England as they take the format as seriously as anyone. But they’ve now achieved something that very few test teams have managed to do, they’ve created a buzz, and it’s fascinating to see how opponents try to deal with it. That’s great for the game.

Leg spinner Rehan Ahmed took five for 48 runs on his test debut at just 18 years and 128 days

Can Bazball work in the Ashes and India?

Booth: People keep asking the question and England keeps giving the answer. No one has been able to handle them yet, and there’s no reason why it can’t work against Australia, who remember they haven’t won a test series in England since 2001.

India away early 2024 will be the bigger study.

Lloyd: I see teams coming face to face with England so that in itself means it can work. Remember Lawrence, Australia can say they all started this when Steve Waugh got them going at four.

India is the fascinating test, but they will also be under pressure to play this way. It changes the face of all cricket.

Ben Duckett has made an instant impact since rising to the top of the order in Pakistan

Hussain: Well, it worked in Pakistan, and people weren’t sure if it would work! India will be another challenge as their pitches change.

But for me, Bumble, the biggest test will be against Australia’s four sailors and Nathan Lyon. That said, can we just enjoy what they did in Pakistan?

Newman: I think we can all agree on that. Why can’t it work against Australia and India? It’s fascinating to see more and more people getting on board with Bazball, but there are still a few cynics out there who keep saying what if?.

We will all have to accept that the draw, like history, is now bunk.

How does Bairstow get in? Is Duckett here for the long haul?

Lloyd: That’s what Jonny Bairstow will think! But he can bat anywhere and he can put on the gloves.

I don’t know what you felt, but I didn’t see Duckett coming. Is he an opener? Someone saw it in him and he did it very well. It’s owned, so it stays.

Jonny Bairstow played for England during the Summer Tests

Hussain: If Jonnys is fit, he’ll have enough credit in the bank to get back in. It may be hard on Ben Foakes, but then I would never have taken off Bairstow’s gloves.

For Duckett, New Zealand will be a big test. If he plays the moving ball well and then makes runs in England early in the season, he deserves to start the Ashes.

Booth: I hate to say it, but Bairstow’s return is probably bad news for Foakes, who may have gotten a taste of things to come when England preferred Ollie Pope to keep the wicket at Multan.

Otherwise, who are they dropping? Not Duckett, who has been England’s second best batsman in Pakistan behind Harry Brook.

Newman: Once Bairstow is fit, he should play. And yes, if even you think it’s Foakes making way, Bumble, I reluctantly agree.

The message late last summer was that Rob Key believed Duckett was perfect for this style, not just in Pakistan, so he’s staying. But if he struggles in New Zealand, that could be Jonny’s route back.

Which spinner should England choose in New Zealand in February?

Jack Leach has taken more Test wickets than any bowler so far in 2022

Newman: Jack Leach has taken more Test wickets than anyone else in 2022 and has been handled brilliantly by Stokes, but he’s probably reached his ceiling.

England breaks all conventions and it was inspired to throw Rehan Ahmed in Karachi. Why not continue?

Hussain: No Paul, it should be Leach, giving you the control you need in England. It’s different in Pakistan Ahmed showed that it’s helpful for the second spinner to have some mystery.

If he keeps working on his batting, he can challenge Leach. He must play cricket with red or white ball as much as possible.

Standings: In New Zealand I would choose Ahmed because the fields are flat and you need a bowler who can hit both sides of the bat.

In England it is more difficult. Leach understands his role, as he showed when he took 10 wickets against New Zealand at Headingley. But he has to keep performing to keep Ahmed at bay.

Lloyd: Can we make sure Ahmed doesn’t carry drinks when he’s not playing? I think Leach will play in New Zealand, but against Australia? When we get nice weather, good fields and good boundaries, go for the leg spinner.

Teenager Ahmed could push Leach for his sideline spot if he can work on his hitting

What is your team for the first Ashes Test?

Lloyd: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes, Bairstow (wkt), Ahmed, Wood, Robinson, Anderson.

Jack Russell will kill me for not picking Foakes and I know I’ve talked out the virtues of a top goalkeeper, but Bairstow is a real goalkeeper too. And you have to get it in.

Booth: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes, Bairstow (wkt), Woakes, Robinson, Archer, Anderson.

The headache is the bowling fit, especially when Jofra Archer is available again. And it’s hard on both Stuart Broad and Mark Wood. But England will rotate as the series progresses, and Leach will also play a part.

No batsman has scored more runs in 2022 than former captain Joe Root (1098) who leads Australian Usman Khamaja by 13 runs

Hussain: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes, Bairstow (wkt), Robinson, Wood, Leach, Anderson.

It kind of depends on what happens against New Zealand and Ireland, but I like that this team has confidence in players. Broad may come in later in the series, especially if David Warner opens.

Newman: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes, Bairstow (wkt), Ahmed, Wood, Robinson, Anderson.

I don’t want to leave out Foakes and Broad, but what depth England has now. And if Archer is fit, he should of course play sooner rather than later. What a contrast to the beginning of this year! From Zeros to Heroes and many more to come, bring on the Aussies.